2021 One year ago
In the minds of Pullman residents Molly and Tim Schotzko, few things bridge divides and bring people together better than barbecue. “It’s a community thing,” Tim Schotzko said. “It doesn’t matter what your beliefs are, you’re there to eat barbecue. You got that in common.” The community came together in a big way when the Schotzkos first started selling their Texas-style barbecue out of their food cart in the parking lot north of Dissmore’s. The owners of Miss Huddy’s Barbecue had a soft opening Dec. 31 without any advertising outside of Instagram posts. They did not expect many people to show. They were quickly proven wrong. ... Olivia Wise was named the Distinguished Young Woman of Potlatch and was awarded $1,950 in college scholarships. Wise won awards in each of the five judged categories, which include scholastic, self-expression, talent and interview. First alternate Jessica Hogaboam was awarded $1,250 in college scholarships, winning awards in spirit, self-expression and interview. Second alternate Sierra Jarrett earned $950 in college scholarships, winning the Be Your Best Self Award and winning awards in spirit and fitness.
2017 Five years ago
Troy Elementary School students have experienced a series of class trips like no others during the past several months — trips back in time. With the assistance of local historical societies and guides like longtime resident Dorothy Anderson, their classroom teachers and Idaho Commission on the Arts’ Teaching Artist Judy Sobeloff, the students have learned more than most about the history of their hometown, and they recorded it in print. Sobeloff, who specializes in teaching language arts in the schools, said the school’s kindergarten, first- and second-grade students have been hard at work since late fall on the project, which began with in-depth research on Troy’s history.
2012 10 years ago
Beau Lawson will graduate from Moscow High School in May, but at one point in his life, it was unclear if he’d live to see his first day of kindergarten, let alone college. Lawson was diagnosed with leukemia in November 1997 at age 3, and went through all the motions necessary to cure it, including chemotherapy and bone marrow tests. Thankfully, he doesn’t remember the painful process. “What I remember is mostly what stories I’ve heard, so I just make them into memories I guess,” Lawson said. “I’m kind of glad I don’t remember it though, it’d be kind of scarring.” But the early diagnosis didn’t stop the process from being difficult and terrifying. Lawson was declared “cured” of the disease in 2001. A few years later Hacker started becoming involved with The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. That involvement led to their current goal, which is to run/walk the Famous Potato Half-Marathon in Boise as a Team-In-Training for the society.