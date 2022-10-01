Not many people can claim world records. And only two people, one being Washington State University student Katy Ayers, can claim a world record for the longest fungal mycelium boat. You heard that right. Ayers engineered a canoe out of mushrooms. And yes, it floats. It even sprouts more mushrooms each time it gets wet. Ayers worked with Ashley Gordon, owner of a mushroom company and the other holder of the world record, to grow the canoe while she was a student at Central Community College at Columbus, Neb. ... Pamela Arborgreen has been creating art out of glass for years. When she was given the chance to make something for her Moscow church, she took the opportunity. Arborgreen calls her art glass collages. They’re made from recycled pieces of glass glued to old windows still in their frames. Much of the glass she uses she’s found at the recycling center or was given to her. Her latest creation, a rose window, will be part of the significant expansion at the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse at 420 Second St.
Washington pot enthusiasts might dream of someday growing their own marijuana plants at home, but Mary Jane Smith, owner of MJ’s Pot Shop in Pullman, wouldn’t do it if she could. “It’s not like a houseplant where you go buy water and life is good,” Smith said. That is why Smith does not feel threatened by a bill introduced earlier this year in the Washington state Legislature that would allow residents to grow their own personal marijuana plants. ... Rural high schools throughout much of Idaho have been struggling to fill open teaching positions with qualified applicants, and local districts have not been immune to the issue. At Deary High School, Principal Darrah Eggars said his school has been unable to provide an on-campus Spanish teacher to its students this year because not a single qualified applicant applied for the position when it was posted. The school has been forced to offer its students an online course on the subject.
The Moscow Rural Fire District got to put its new tender truck to use during a brush fire at Rock Creek on Moscow Mountain. The truck was purchased in August after three years of saving up, Fire Capt. Monte McMillan said, and replaces a nearly 50-year-old unit on loan from the state department of lands. It is capable of carrying 2,500 gallons of water to a fire scene, compared to the old truck’s 1,500-gallon capacity. “We didn’t have any fundraisers,” he said. “We just saved up.” ... Children across Moscow walked the routes they might usually travel in vehicles to celebrate the annual International Walk to School Day. Moscow began taking part in the event five years ago, but this year saw more students participating than usual. “We always have a pretty good turn out, but I think this is a record,” said Brooke Lowry, coordinator for Safe Routes to School, which organized the mass walk. About 1,900 students from seven Moscow schools walked or biked Wednesday morning.