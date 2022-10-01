2021 One year ago

Not many people can claim world records. And only two people, one being Washington State University student Katy Ayers, can claim a world record for the longest fungal mycelium boat. You heard that right. Ayers engineered a canoe out of mushrooms. And yes, it floats. It even sprouts more mushrooms each time it gets wet. Ayers worked with Ashley Gordon, owner of a mushroom company and the other holder of the world record, to grow the canoe while she was a student at Central Community College at Columbus, Neb. ... Pamela Arborgreen has been creating art out of glass for years. When she was given the chance to make something for her Moscow church, she took the opportunity. Arborgreen calls her art glass collages. They’re made from recycled pieces of glass glued to old windows still in their frames. Much of the glass she uses she’s found at the recycling center or was given to her. Her latest creation, a rose window, will be part of the significant expansion at the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse at 420 Second St.

2017 Five years ago

