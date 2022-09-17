Washington’s Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction has named Pullman’s Becky Adderson as one of the state’s regional teachers of the year for 2022. Adderson teaches special education at Lincoln Middle School, which is part of the state’s Education Service District 101. … Patients from Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston have been transferred to towns as far away as Billings, Mont., and Portland, Ore., in recent weeks. The scarcity of beds for patients whose injuries or illnesses are so severe they need care not available in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley is one of the biggest problems the hospital has faced during the present spike in COVID-19 cases, Tri-State CEO Kym Clift said.
Members of the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department have been extinguishing flames since 1892. MVFD volunteers and Palouse area residents gathered at Moscow’s Fire Station No. 2 to celebrate 125 years of volunteerism and sacrifice made by the department’s men and women. Fire Chief Brian Nickerson, Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert and Moscow City Supervisor Gary Riedner addressed the crowd from a podium with a red 1921 American LaFrance fire engine parked behind them. ... Ellie proved for the second straight year she is one of the best long jumping dogs in Moscow. The 3-year-old yellow Labrador retriever soared 23 feet in the air before splashing into the lap pool at the Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center during the long jump competition, which was part of the 10th annual Howling at the Hamilton event. Ed Ratchford owns Ellie and Jessie, an 11-year-old dog who leaped 12 feet. Jessie won the senior award for the second straight year as the oldest dog to compete.
Forty-two flags mark archeological dig sites where the University of Idaho ROTC building once stood. The dig site is located on Line Street behind Brink and Archie Phinney Halls where the building was located before it burned down in 2011. The site is historically significant because of Vietnam War protests in the 1960s and a firebombing of the building in 1970. The site was also a homestead with three houses along Line Street. So far the students have found fragments of glass, ceramics, a pipe and baseball token that dates to 1954. ... More than one year after the death of University of Idaho graduate student Katy Benoit, Student Affairs put on the inaugural Katy Benoit Safety Forum, which began with a speech about Vandals supporting Vandals. Tyson Wooters, the guest speaker, was chosen by a team from Student Affairs to convey a specific message: I got your back. “It’s a positive message about a serious topic,” said Bruce Pitman, dean of students and vice provost for Student Affairs.