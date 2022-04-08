2021 One year ago
If the architect behind the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport’s new passenger terminal had to pick one word describing what people want the new building to be, it would be “welcoming.” “A lot of people don’t feel that the current terminal really provides that correct first impression,” said Tim Dacey, vice president of architecture firm Mead and Hunt. Dacey and others involved with the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport’s $49 million terminal project welcomed the public to view the conceptual design of the proposed building ... With pandemic pressures and volatile school scheduling causing more students to fall behind on their classwork than in a normal year, the Moscow School District is making plans to use summer programming to help students catch up or keep pace. Moscow Superintendent Greg Bailey said the district is working to offer students and families a “menu of methods, so it fits the family.” With the help of donations and grants, Bailey said parent Jennifer Halvorson and Moscow High School Principal Erik Perryman have created a summer program for high school students called “On Track,” to help address so-called “learning loss.”
2017 Five years ago
It is estimated that more than 75,000 people were killed during the Salvadorian Civil War. Maria Cruz was a survivor. After being separated from her family, Cruz fled her war-torn country for the United States at just 13 years old to start a better life. Earlier, Cruz was surrounded by family in the luxurious Lewis Alumni Centre at Washington State University for a Mom’s Weekend brunch, unaware that she was about to be named WSU’s Mom of the Year. Her daughter, 22-year-old Kelly Cruz, had tears in her eyes as she described why she decided to nominate her mother, who received numerous congratulations from fellow moms after the ceremony.
2012 10 years ago
Native Americans representing tribes across the Northwest converged Saturday in a celebration of their assembled cultural strengths and differences for the 13th annual Tutxinmepu Pow Wow. Hosted by the University of Idaho through its Native American Student Center, the two-day pow wow has grown so large over the past two years that the venue had to be moved to the Moscow Junior High School gymnasium, said center director Steve Martin. “It allows us to come together to celebrate ourselves,” he said. “The pow wow is an educational opportunity. We’re still alive, we’re still here today.” ... Children descended like a cute swarm of locusts on the Washington State University Ensminger Pavilion garden in search of candy — and bug-filled Easter eggs as part of the campus entomology club’s Insect Expo. “All of you brought your own baskets, but you may not have enough room,” said Teah Smith, president of the WSU Entomological Graduate Student Association, of the 270 eggs used for the hunt. The children found them all in less than five minutes.