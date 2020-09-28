2019 One year ago today
After nearly 50 years, University of Idaho medical students will have a physical building on campus to call home. The new facility is located in a former “business incubator” near the corner of Sweet Avenue and Main Street. Jeff Seegmiller, director of UI’s medical program, said UI purchased the building outright in 2014, and he has been working to fund its renovation ever since. … An early-morning crash sent a 25-year-old Clarkston man to the hospital after his vehicle left the roadway and rolled. The vehicle was traveling south on Highway 3 about 4 miles south of Juliaetta when it left the west side of the road, rolled at least twice and came to a rest on its top. The driver was ejected from the driver’s side window and taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
2015 Five years ago today
Longtime Viola residents Jim and Barbara Hagedorn keep a large, open-air coop attached to several miniature pheasant houses. Together with a group of friends and neighbors, and help from Idaho Fish and Game, Hagedorn started a crusade to repopulate the area with pheasants. The group has raised more than 4,000 pheasants this year, Hagedorn said. … The University of Idaho campus, Moscow and the Palouse at large were overrun with thousands of Vandal Dads eager to reconnect to their student children and take advantage of what the Palouse had to offer — not the least of which was the annual beer tasting at the Moscow Alehouse. Although the lines were long to get into the cordoned-off back parking lot, attendees moved through them quickly and were not shy in sampling microbrews from all over the northwest, along with fragrant grilled sausages from Vandal Meats.
2010 10 years ago today
Officials aim to balance the protection of Moscow residents’ rights to privacy and the prevention of crime in public parks as they consider installing security cameras at some city bathroom facilities. The cameras were discussed at the Moscow City Council’s Administration committee meeting after two suspected arson fires destroyed two city bathroom facilities within the last year. … A change in health care coverage in Whitman County may send some employees away from their jobs in 2011. Depending on what plan the employee chooses, health care premiums could increase more than $1,100 next year.