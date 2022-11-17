Several Moscow businesses have survived the COVID-19 pandemic because of their own ingenuity, government assistance and the support of the community. That was one of the main takeaways when two representatives of the Small Business Administration traveled to Moscow to talk to local business owners. Kerrie Hurd, SBA district director, and Joel Nania, SBA Spokane branch manager, visited several businesses to promote Small Business Saturday and to hear first-hand accounts of how small businesses navigated pandemic-related challenges. ... Washington State University appointed Mike Connell to the permanent role of vice president for advancement and CEO of the WSU Foundation after concluding an internal search that began in October. Connell has served in the position in an acting capacity since February, according to WSU President Kirk Schulz. In an announcement, he said Connell is a valuable asset to the university.
Three Pullman residents are among 15 Washington State University business students who earned membership into Beta Gamma Sigma, an international business honor society. Tyler Bogh, Hunter Haney and Jayme Montague are business majors in the Carson College of Business who rank in the top 10% of the baccalaureate and top 20% of graduate programs at schools accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, an international organization. ... Stud and Muffin, the Humane Society of the Palouse’s beloved doggy duo since 2014, have been adopted to separate homes in Pullman, HSoP officials said. Executive Director Tara Wimer told the Daily News the two mixed-breeds, inseparable when they came to the shelter nearly three years ago and since marketed as a package deal, had recently started bickering and growing anxious living in close proximity. Based on recommendations from a veterinarian, Wimer said, the dogs were separated. Just months later, after years of waiting, both have found their forever homes.
With the holiday season approaching, arts and crafts fairs are opening up across the Palouse region, and many fairs have a deeper meaning than just selling for profit. Three local craft fairs — one in Palouse and two in Moscow — opened their doors to holiday shoppers, each with a story behind it. The Palouse Fall Craft Fair opened for business for the first time this year. Debbie Goetz, who organized the fair, said there was a need for the event within the Palouse community. ... As families start preparing their Thanksgiving dinners, Moscow High School flutist Meadow Poplawsky will be performing for millions of spectators in the 86th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Poplawsky found out in June she would be playing in the Macy’s Great American Marching band, which features almost 200 high school musicians from across the country in the event that traditionally begins the holiday season. Poplawsky, a sophomore at MHS, has played the flute since fourth grade. She was inspired to apply for the band after a friend marched the streets of New York last year.