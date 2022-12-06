Potlatch Elementary School students learned how to code with guidance from 10 software engineers at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories. The event, organized through an outreach program at Schweitzer, was part of a global initiative called “Hour of Code” designed to introduce children to computer science with one-hour coding activities. John Cassleman, K-12 outreach manager at Schweitzer, says the need for computer programmers is only growing. ... Retired teacher Nancy Amos remembers the first day one of her students walked into her classroom in Potlatch. The child told her he didn’t like to read and never would. Amos made it her mission to change that, employing a number of strategies, including giving him a book from First Book, Team University of Idaho. At the end of the year, he had transformed so much he spent at least one recess reading a book, Amos said. She was raising money for First Book, Team University of Idaho at the Alternative Giving Market of the Palouse at the Latah County Fairgrounds in Moscow.
If someone were to make a list of unfamiliar statements to any member of the Woodley family, one of them would be, “It’s a girl.” No girl had been born in the paternal line since 1894 when Alice Woodley was born to John and Adele Woodley. That changed when Ayden Marie Woodley was born to Korey and Steven Woodley, of Pullman, at Pullman Regional Hospital. “The Woodley male gene is extremely stubborn,” Korey Woodley told the Daily News. ... Torrin Crawford was a redshirt with a full-ride scholarship, a love for sports and a goal to become an elementary school teacher when she first enrolled at the University of Idaho in 2013. Today, after changing her major, facing an injury and proving her skill as a middle blocker on the UI volleyball team, the 23-year-old will graduate from the university with a bachelor’s degree in exercise science and health and a new goal to go on to nursing school.
Downtown Moscow turned into a huge community gathering as thousands turned out for the annual Light up the Night Holiday Parade. Spectators and participants warmed up with cups of hot chocolate, coffee and other beverages being given away and sold by various groups and businesses along Main Street. Tonya Adamson, John Whitaker and Tyler, Adrien and Joy Adamson of Moscow staked out a prime parade-viewing spot on one of the downtown street corners. ... Elementary school students became playwrights this fall, with the help of some rare interschool collaboration and a class of drama students. Moscow High School drama students will be performing 18 historical fiction skits written by 36 fourth- and fifth-graders from the Palouse Prairie School of Expeditionary Learning. The young students spent the semester learning about Colonial America and applied their knowledge by writing two-minute skits.