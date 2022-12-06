2021 One year ago

Potlatch Elementary School students learned how to code with guidance from 10 software engineers at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories. The event, organized through an outreach program at Schweitzer, was part of a global initiative called “Hour of Code” designed to introduce children to computer science with one-hour coding activities. John Cassleman, K-12 outreach manager at Schweitzer, says the need for computer programmers is only growing. ... Retired teacher Nancy Amos remembers the first day one of her students walked into her classroom in Potlatch. The child told her he didn’t like to read and never would. Amos made it her mission to change that, employing a number of strategies, including giving him a book from First Book, Team University of Idaho. At the end of the year, he had transformed so much he spent at least one recess reading a book, Amos said. She was raising money for First Book, Team University of Idaho at the Alternative Giving Market of the Palouse at the Latah County Fairgrounds in Moscow.

2017 Five years ago

