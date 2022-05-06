2021 One year ago
The Washington State University Alumni Association selected Moscow native Patrick Robichaud as one of the top 10 seniors in his graduating class. Robichaud studied in the Voiland College of Engineering and Architecture. He served as team leader and officer for Engineers Without Borders in Panama and as chairman of the ASWSU Environmental Sustainability Alliance. He studied abroad at Swansea University in Wales and wrote his own position paper on water resource management. ... It was a busy road that drove Chris Mann to Pullman in 2018. Traffic jams weren’t a big part of his experience growing up in Wenatchee. In fact, a lack of prospects in the sleepy central Washington town is what prompted him to join the Marine Corps right out of high school. After eight years in the military and another six years working and taking junior college classes, Mann, 34, decided to pursue a bachelor’s degree. He graduates today from Washington State University with a double major in criminal justice and psychology.
2017 Five years ago
The skies cleared for Moscow’s 44th Annual Renaissance Fair, the crowds came out and children played happily in Kid Village, digging in the sand pit, bouncing at the Power Jump and experimenting with different instruments in an enclosure covered by a rainbow tarp. Queens Kathy Sprague and Tabitha Simmons had declared the fair officially open the day before under cold gray skies, but not without issuing their first ruling of the weekend. “It is our royal decree,” Sprague said from atop the Peter Basoa Main Stage in East City Park, “that this is a hate-free and loving zone.” ... Northeast Stadium Way in Pullman was packed lane to lane as Washington State University students and their families rushed to find a seat and a place in line. Much of Pullman celebrated WSU’s 121st spring commencement ceremony for the Class of 2017. Cougs in robes and graduate caps gathered around the university’s iconic locations — the WSU entrance sign, the bronze Cougar Pride Statue and Martin Stadium — for pictures with their families and friends.
2012 10 years ago
The 39th Moscow Renaissance Fair took on many interpretations. While the king and queen celebrated the event as a spring revival, annual Empire of Adria participants rallied their numbers at the park with a showcase of armor, garbs and weaponry representative of the medieval and Renaissance eras. Their quest, however, was peaceful. “They will not let us fight at the fair because they think we’re going to give kids a bad idea, and they’ll start hitting each other with sticks,” said Chaylo “Captain E’Xavier” Laurino, adding of their demonstration, “they like the helmets and the chain mail. It’s neat. It’s also the heaviest thing we have.” ... Washington Gov. Chris Gregoire was inducted into the Cougar family during the College of Liberal Arts commencement at Washington State University, receiving an honorary doctorate of law degree. “And this way nobody will be able to say she is a Husky,” said WSU President Elson Floyd. Gregoire was preceded by students and administrators bestowing well-wishes and words of advice for the 2012 graduates whose black and crimson gowns carpeted the Beasley Coliseum.