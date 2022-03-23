2021 One year ago
A proposed multi-use trail at Virgil Phillips Farm Park will hopefully be mountain-bike ready by June, said John Wenz, Moscow Area Mountain Bike Association president. The Moscow City Council earlier this month approved MAMBA and Latah County Parks and Recreation’s proposal to construct a roughly one-mile trail at the park, which is located about 6 miles north of Moscow off U.S. Highway 95. The park is owned by the city and managed by the county. ... The Pullman City Council approved a preliminary plat and plan for a 68-home development near Kamiak Elementary School. The Canyon Crest Planned Residential Development consists of 75 lots on 10.3 acres on Military Hill. When construction begins, the first phase includes connecting Greyhound Way with Terre View Drive. This is to allow for a more direct route to Kamiak Elementary and Pullman High School.
2017 Five years ago
Sojourners’ Alliance will receive a $108,613 grant for its permanent supportive housing program from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to a news release from the Idaho Housing and Finance Association. Steve Bonnar, executive director of Sojourners’ Alliance, said this will be the seventh year the organization has received the grant. The money will go toward Sojourners’ off-site, or permanent supportive housing, program. It will not go toward its on-site, or transitional housing, program. ... When Jules Verne released his classic novel “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” in 1870, it was billed as science fiction, speaker and author David George Gordon told his audience during his talk titled “Sasquatch: Ape, Man or Myth.” Gordon made the trek from Seattle to visit with community members in Colfax at the town’s Rotary Club meeting in an event sponsored by the Whitman County Library. In Verne’s lifetime, giant squids and submarines were believed to be impossible in the real world. In the years since, however, submarines came to be and the giant squid has made its way, slowly but surely, into reality. Could the same turn of events eventually occur for the sasquatch? “Just because we don’t have solid proof doesn’t mean we should just rule it out,” he said.
2012 10 years ago
A two-week cruise through the waters surrounding the Bahamas sounds like a luxury vacation, but for Logos School teacher Wes Struble, his recent trip was a twice-in-a-lifetime professional development opportunity. Struble participated in his second Teacher at Sea Program in February, when he spent 17 days on a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration ship, the Ronald H. Brown, studying ocean currents and conditions in the Atlantic Ocean. ... Following WSU’s first spring practice, head coach Mike Leach couldn’t have been happier with what he saw from his young team. Explosive plays were made on both sides of the ball, and the team came out of the gates fired up to participate in what was a very spirited practice. “With the tentative nature, and people getting used to the drills and us having to line them up, I thought it was really good,” Leach said.