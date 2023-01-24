Paintings of flowers and landscapes by local artist Ena Sanchez Raml will fill the gallery wall at the downtown Moscow Food Co-op. Raml is donating proceeds from the sale of her artwork to the Gritman Memorial Foundation and the Idaho State Veterans’ Home in Lewiston to ease the financial burden for cancer patients and provide for those who served in the military.
With nuclear tensions on the rise, legislators in Washington are considering overturning a 34-year-old law that prohibits the state from having plans in place for a nuclear attack. The old law, passed in 1984, was a symbolic measure meant to put Cold War-era animosity to rest, but some state legislators say there’s little sense in pledging to be unprepared. “That sort of symbolism just isn’t necessary — we should be planning for any disaster,” state Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, said. “It seems like common sense to just be able to have something in place.” ... A lot happened in 1967. It was the year of the world’s first successful heart transplant. Israel fought in the Six-Day War. The first issue of Rolling Stone Magazine was published. It was also the year two radio personalities first got their start on the Palouse. Dennis Deccio and Gary Cummings both continue to work at Inland Northwest Broadcasting.
The Idaho Transportation Department experienced plenty of foot traffic during its public hearing to gather opinions about plans to reroute and widen U.S. Highway 95 from Thorncreek Road to Moscow. Preferences varied about which of the three alternative routes ITD should use to resolve traffic safety issues along the 6.5-mile stretch of highway where more than 130 accidents and six deaths have occurred during the past 10 years. The Federal Highway Administration and ITD approved the DEIS back in November and Wednesday’s hearing will be used in forming a final document for the transportation agencies to approve. ... After 31 years serving as a teacher and administrator in Moscow School District, Superintendent Dale Kleinert announced his retirement to a room of saddened colleagues and friends. “The great Moscow School District has been my home for almost 31 years,” Kleinert said in his resignation letter to the board. “Over the years I’ve had the privilege of affecting the education of over 8,600 students in the community.”