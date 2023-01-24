2022 One year ago

Paintings of flowers and landscapes by local artist Ena Sanchez Raml will fill the gallery wall at the downtown Moscow Food Co-op. Raml is donating proceeds from the sale of her artwork to the Gritman Memorial Foundation and the Idaho State Veterans’ Home in Lewiston to ease the financial burden for cancer patients and provide for those who served in the military.

2018 Five years ago

