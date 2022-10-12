2021 One year ago

The Palouse City Council appointed Tim Sievers, mayor pro tempore and city councilor, to the city’s top leadership position, mayor, after a discussion about the urgency of the matter. The former mayor of Palouse, Chris Cook, resigned from the position in late September with short notice. Sievers had been operating in the role during Cook’s absence, and was sworn in as the city’s mayor shortly after the council voted to appoint him. ... Researchers at Washington State University recently began a $125 million project with the U.S. Agency for International Development to help identify and prevent future pandemics. The five-year project will collaborate with as many as 12 countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America to identify previously unknown pathogens with a high potential to spread from animals to humans, a phenomenon known as spillover. Scientific and institutional partners within each country will safely conduct large-scale animal surveillance programs in their own laboratories.

2017 Five years ago

Tags

Recommended for you