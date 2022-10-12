The Palouse City Council appointed Tim Sievers, mayor pro tempore and city councilor, to the city’s top leadership position, mayor, after a discussion about the urgency of the matter. The former mayor of Palouse, Chris Cook, resigned from the position in late September with short notice. Sievers had been operating in the role during Cook’s absence, and was sworn in as the city’s mayor shortly after the council voted to appoint him. ... Researchers at Washington State University recently began a $125 million project with the U.S. Agency for International Development to help identify and prevent future pandemics. The five-year project will collaborate with as many as 12 countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America to identify previously unknown pathogens with a high potential to spread from animals to humans, a phenomenon known as spillover. Scientific and institutional partners within each country will safely conduct large-scale animal surveillance programs in their own laboratories.
Moscow’s Russell Elementary School was one of two Idaho schools named a National Blue Ribbon School by U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. Schools are honored in one of two performance categories based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates. Russell was recognized under the “Exemplary High Performing Schools” category, which means the school is among Idaho’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally-normed tests. ... The 40-foot retaining wall near Pullman’s Walmart is failing again, and the estimated $4.5 million repair work will require some minor traffic revisions. Pullman Public Works Director Kevin Gardes said the city noticed the wall was failing, when large 1-foot gaps were discovered in the soil behind the wall. “We could actually see that it had moved and walls aren’t supposed to do that,” Gardes said. “There was ground separation up the face of the wall.”
The threat of rain did not deter close to 300 people from traveling north of Moscow to the Phillips Farm Fall Festival and Cider Pressing to enjoy a hay ride, listen to live country music, enjoy hot cider and study pond critters. Virgil Phillips Farm County Park is a 160-acre park off Highway 95 five miles north of Moscow. The main event at the festival was cider pressing, where 1,000 pounds of freshly picked apples waited to be churned and chopped by children working the crank. ... Washington State University’s new, 30-acre organic farm space will now be known as the Eggert Family Organic Farm, after its official dedication. A crowd gathered at the top of the acreage space where the new organic farm will be built and listened as Dan Bernardo, dean of the College of Agriculture, Human and Natural Resource Sciences at WSU, dedicated the space to Chuck and Louanna Eggert and the rest of their family.