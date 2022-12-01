Moscow lost a longtime community servant and man remembered for his generosity, humor and pride in the city he called home. John Parson Mix II, who served as state senator representing Latah County from 1969-72, died at Palouse Hills Assisted Living at the age of 87. “John was bigger than life,” said friend and fellow Rotary Club member Steve Kadlec. ... Moscow’s Main Street glowed with Christmas lights and holiday cheer during the city’s Light Up the Season Parade. Snow fell gently on the hundreds of people who visited in part to see the “Winter Wonderland Tree” brighten Friendship Square with its holiday lights. The tree lighting display was followed by the parade that featured more than 30 floats and vehicles filing down the street.
Peggy Applonie has collected hundreds of Nativity scenes from around the world since she married her husband in 1958. The first she received was a small white set from Germany. Since then, Applonie was challenged to collect Nativities from countries starting with each letter of the alphabet. The letter “O” was her biggest challenge. Applonie wrote a letter to the embassy in Oman, a nation on the Arabian Peninsula, in search of a Nativity scene. Every year, Applonie brings a small portion of her collection to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Moscow for a local “Nativities Around the World” Christmas event. ... The Appaloosa Museum and Heritage Center hosted its annual Holiday Open House. The event included snacks and cider, stations for decorating cookies or paper bag reindeer and a wind ensemble playing holiday music. Still, the most popular attractions by far were Santa and Santa’s horse. A line to sit on Santa’s lap stretched through much of the center’s west wing, winding between Native American-themed horse art and historic memorabilia to a small sleigh with the big man himself seated inside.
The growing presence of Chinese students and culture at the University of Idaho will expand opportunities for Moscow. This year’s enrollment numbers from UI’s International Programs Office revealed a 13% increase in international students, with 667 students from 69 countries on campus. Of those 69 countries, China is leading the way. The office counted 197 students from China at the university this semester. Saudi Arabia came in second with 85 students. ... The hundreds of students and community members who gathered outside Zeppoz in Pullman weren’t there to bowl or play card and arcade games, but they were still having plenty of fun. Groups of friends and family, classmates and club members, and sorority sisters and fraternity brothers showed up to offer their time, vehicles and hands to collect donations for the Palouse Cares annual door-to-door food drive.