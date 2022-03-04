2021 One year ago
Area fifth- and sixth-graders have learned about science and how to skate the past 12 years as part of Palouse Ice Rink’s Science on Ice, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced leaders of the program to adapt the format this year. Now, students learn the three phases of matter, Newton’s second law of motion and other concepts virtually instead of at the Moscow rink. “That’s the biggest bummer of virtual Science on Ice is we can’t do (skating) with them,” said Andy Hudak, Science on Ice co-director. ... A new early literacy program adopted by local libraries is challenging parents to read 1,000 books with their children before they enter kindergarten. With the help of a kindergarten readiness grant from the Idaho Commission for Libraries, the Latah County Library District will be able to support a handful of new early literacy programs, including the 1,000-book challenge. Stacie Echanove, youth services manager for the district, said the program is open to anyone with a child younger than 5 who wishes to participate.
2017 Five years ago
A quiet morning in Washington State University’s Museum of Art was suddenly shattered as a brand-new generation of art lovers — and researchers — burst onto the scene. About 200 Pullman eighth-grade students descended on the campus for a savory dose of culture and to learn about previously unheard of research resources in preparation of their annual Night of the Notables event. Night of the Notables, is an event for which students conduct research, write biographies and dress up to portray a notable person in history for parents and community members. ... Doug Richards touched the fabric and wood lining the walls of the music classroom at Potlatch High School. Wearing a T-shirt advertising the University of Idaho Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival — from which his students had just received honors — Richards told of voluntarily constructing the room, with the help of his students, from nearly scratch. Richards is always building something. At their Potlatch home, he and his family are building a recording studio attached to their shop where their twins, aspiring electronic dance music artists, can develop their music and an app that gives artists the ability to connect with each other.
2012 10 years ago
Before the 21-and-older version of Moscow Mardi Gras began this weekend, area children were invited to celebrate with song and dance at the Kenworthy Theatre, where this year’s Mardi Gras for Kids was held. The event included activities from cupcake decorating to mask making, a pastime that 2-year-old Josie Lebeau was looking forward to. “I want to make a pink mask,” she said while eating lunch with her brother Jake, 6, and their mom, Jenny Lebeau. This was the Pullman family’s first year at Moscow Mardi Gras, and Jenny said they were excited to see the show. ... The first people to be served at the 58th Annual Uniontown Sausage Feed this Sunday were Vivian and Dean Moore, who traveled from Lewiston to attend the all-you-can-eat event. “We have for the last five or six years,” Dean said while he finished up his meal in the Uniontown Community Building. “I highly recommend it.”