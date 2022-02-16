2021 One year ago
The Pullman Public Schools superintendent is disappointed in Washington officials for halting Whitman County’s plan to administer COVID-19 vaccines to school teachers and staff. Superintendent Bob Maxwell wrote in an email to the Daily News that this situation is “a good example of the need to look at refining the vaccine distribution groups and timelines.” According to an email from Whitman County Public Health Director Chris Skidmore, Gov. Jay Inslee’s office got word of the county’s plans to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to school employees last week. Inslee’s office warned Skidmore’s staff that if this plan was carried out, Whitman County would jeopardize vaccine allocations from the state. … Heavy snow on the Palouse forced the closure of schools across the region, with the areas largest school districts choosing not to wait until this morning to announce the closures. Announcements about closures in both the Moscow and Pullman school districts were made yesterday evening, as was an announcement from the University of Idaho.
2017 Five years ago
Washington State University President Kirk Schulz didn’t spend time discussing higher education trends and such during his first State of the University address because, he said, any predictions he made on trends would end up disproved anyway. Instead, he said, he saw the address as an opportunity to celebrate the university’s successes of the past year. Among those successes were the consistently forward moving Elson S. Floyd School of Medicine in Spokane, which will begin training its first class of 60 “Cougar Docs” in the fall, as well as projects in creating an environmentally friendly jet fuel, the advancement of global health with the Eliminate Rabies program and the release of the Cosmic Crisp apple, the brainchild of WSU agricultural researchers. ... Deary High standout Maisie McManus was one of three prep runners to sign with the women’s track and field team at Lewis-Clark State. McManus, a 100, 200 and 400 meter specialist, won the 200 and 400 in the Idaho Class 1A state meet as a junior, and competed for Deary’s state champion cross country this past fall.
2012 10 years ago
Moscow is exceptional, Mayor Nancy Chaney said at the annual State of the City address at the Moscow Chamber of Commerce’s monthly lunch meeting. Chaney, citing many positive community attributes, expressed only optimism for the future. “Moscow has reason to feel glad — perhaps relieved — even proud, and realistically, optimistic,” Chaney said. ... Emergency responders in Moscow were called to a traffic accident involving a pregnant woman and her 5-year-old son near the Kibbie Dome. Personnel from the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department rushed to the scene and transported the patients to Gritman Medical Center as usual, but one thing was different about this incident — it was planned. The 5-year-old boy was a $22,000 mannequin provided by the Idaho Simulation Network, a group that brings emergency scenarios to health care students and professionals throughout the state in an attempt to improve patient safety.