2021 One year ago
It started as a 911 hangup call in Pullman. Whitcom dispatchers Jen Luft and Brittany Sanders received a 911 call in the afternoon with a muffled voice on the other end. What transpired was a lifesaving situation where Pullman Police officers persuaded a suicidal man with a shotgun to put the weapon down and let police take him to the hospital. Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins said the department focuses on training its officers in deescalation techniques. ... Pullman residents can own as many as six pet chickens, as long as they are hens, without prior city approval. The Pullman City Council approved changing the city code to allow residents to keep as many as six hens as pets without a square-footage requirement for their lot.
2017 Five years ago
Judge John Stegner, of Moscow, was awarded the Idaho State Bar Distinguished Jurist Award and attorney Darrel Aherin of Genesee was awarded Idaho State Bar Distinguished Lawyer Award during the Idaho State Bar’s annual meeting. The three-day convention was held this year in Moscow for the first time in more than 80 years. The accolades are the highest honors a judge or a lawyer can receive in the state. ... Area residents settled in the shade on blankets and lawn chairs to beat the heat and tuned into live music for the 35th annual Rendezvous in the Park Music and Arts Festival at East City Park. Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert was one of the first to address the crowd — some already lounging comfortably in their chairs or on the lawn, others purchasing food and drinks from the local vendors and the rest searching for a spot in the cool shade. “Are you guys going to rock tonight or what?” Lambert said. “What a wonderful summer evening this is to kick things off. I can’t believe it’s been 35 years. I was a young guy when they first started doing this.”
2012 10 years ago
Almost 40 American Indian students have the chance to experience college life through the 14th annual Native Youth Exploring Higher Education summer camp at Washington State University. Through the camp, which is organized through the Tribal Liaison’s Office at WSU, students entering ninth grade spend four days on the Pullman campus, participating in activities and learning about the school’s facilities so they have an idea what they can expect when they go to college. ... Brandon Bovee and Kheteen Brown were ready to race. Both boys sat on padded cushions atop gleaming porcelain toilet bowls bolted to plywood with four wheels. The “Tidy Bowl” racers could only be steered with the feet and propelled by poles. As soon as another young man waved the green flag, Bovee and Brown were off. The Tidy Bowl race was just one of many events that took place during Bovill Days.