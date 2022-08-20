Wanting to make exercise more convenient for the 1,050 residents of Genesee, a mother of two with a full-time job has started a fitness center in the small town where she resides. Genesee Fitness, at 141 W. Walnut St., gives its members 24-hour-a-day access with codes to exercise equipment such as elliptical machines, treadmills, stationary bicycles and weights, said Megan Williams, who owns the business with her husband, Tyler Williams.
Deary High principal and athletic director Darrah Eggers thought he had left football coaching behind for good when he resigned as the school’s head coach in 2010 following his youngest son’s graduation. He had coached 18 seasons in all — four at Clearwater Valley, then 14 more at Deary — before announcing his retirement, leaving the head coach position to his erstwhile assistant, Doug Henderson, who would helm the program for the next six years. When Henderson accepted a job at Moscow this year, however, Eggers knew his duty. ... Chants such as, “No Nazis, No KKK, No Fascist USA,” and “Black Lives Matter” rumbled throughout the Washington State University campus as an estimated 150 people weaved through campus to denounce racism, white supremacy and hate. Lashae Daniels, a WSU student and one of the organizers of the event, called out WSU President Kirk Schulz for not taking a firmer stance against racism on campus. She said she and other protesters are putting the president on notice.
Moscow School District plans to hire another sixth-grade teacher to keep up with increased enrollment at Moscow Middle School. After about five years of enrollment decreases and one year of stagnant numbers, the district’s enrollment increased this year by about 30 from last year’s 2,236 students. Enrollment steadily increased during the summer, then jumped up in the past couple weeks. ... Whether a pocket park or affordable housing will end up on city-owned property between Lilly and Asbury streets in Moscow could be decided by pending environmental assessments. The city purchased two parcels of land between Lilly and Asbury streets in the former railroad corridor from Columbia Grain in 2010 for $73,200. The original intent was to place a pocket park there, as well as use the railroad right of way to form a pathway linking that side of Moscow to the University of Idaho.