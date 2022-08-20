2021 One year ago

Wanting to make exercise more convenient for the 1,050 residents of Genesee, a mother of two with a full-time job has started a fitness center in the small town where she resides. Genesee Fitness, at 141 W. Walnut St., gives its members 24-hour-a-day access with codes to exercise equipment such as elliptical machines, treadmills, stationary bicycles and weights, said Megan Williams, who owns the business with her husband, Tyler Williams.

2017 Five years ago

Recommended for you