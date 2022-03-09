2021 One year ago
Keeney Bros. Music Center is closing after 30 years of service in downtown Moscow, owner Dale Keeney said. Keeney, 67, said the building, located on the corner of Third and Washington streets, is for sale and he is liquidating the store’s inventory. “We have been the primary music store (in Moscow) for 30 years,” Keeney said. “There have been others but nothing like what we provided, especially with the repairs.” Keeney compared his feelings about closing the business to musician George Harrison’s album, “All Things Must Pass.” “That’s life ... I’m not sad, I’m not glad, it just is,” Keeney said. ... The Pullman City Council voted to move forward with several components of the End Racism Now mural on the Spring Street retaining wall, including setting a town hall meeting to gather public feedback. A subcommittee that includes city councilors Dan Records, Eileen Macoll and Pat Wright brought forth several recommendations for the full city council to consider regarding the mural. One of the recommendations that was passed with a 6-1 vote from the council is requesting an artist paint a single panel affixed to the wall instead of one large mural.
2017 Five years ago
Local rivers and creeks overtopped their banks in several places around nightfall as the day’s rain continued and heavy snow from the previous night melted in milder temperatures. Moscow street crews, fire crews and police were responding to numerous reports across the city of areas of standing water, flooding streets, reports of flooding inside residences, requests for signs to close off flooded streets and for sandbags to contain the flows. ... Fewer than eight years since Moscow’s Palouse Prairie Charter School opened its doors to area students, the little school on Levick Street is planning to move to a new home. Amy Ball, chair of the school’s board of directors, said it is ready to move forward with a land purchase of 2.35 acres on Sunnyside Avenue. Ball said there are some contingencies attached to the agreement, but one, the obtaining of a conditional use permit for the land, has recently been put to rest.
2012 10 years ago
Class of 2008 Moscow High School graduate and University of Idaho track and field athlete Jeremy Klas is known for his accomplishments in the pole vault. He won a state title at the high school level and became the first Idaho Vandal to qualify for the NCAA indoor championship meet in the event, doing so three times and earning all-American honors in the process. For the third straight year, the senior is headed to the NCAAs. ... Seventy-five Jefferson Elementary School students were brimming with brain power as they left the Ensminger Pavilion after a day testing neuroscience projects designed by Washington State University students. The Jefferson students were all fifth-graders and judges of the projects developed over the first half of the semester by senior-level undergraduates. The WSU students, in groups of two and three, took turns with rotating groups of fifth-graders, separated into three teams of 25, with five groups of five in each team. The fifth-graders had judging sheets for each project and voted for winners at the end.