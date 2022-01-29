2021 One year ago
Students of John Russell Elementary School in Moscow have been visiting their peer schools in the city on a mission to spread kindness. For the past couple of weeks, Russell students have visited Lena Whitmore, McDonald and West Park elementary schools, as well as Moscow Charter School, bearing signs with words of encouragement in an effort to spread goodwill and solidarity in a turbulent time. Russell Principal Craig Allen said the effort is part of a national program called the Great Kindness Challenge but it also neatly personifies the school motto: “You’ll never walk alone.” … There were many times last year when CJ Robert, her family and her staff doubted whether Robert’s business, Pups and Cups Cafe, would reopen again in Pullman. Robert said they began searching for a new, bigger location for their dog-friendly coffee shop in the latter half of 2019. Since then, she said, they struggled to get permits amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They had to work extensively to make sure the coffee shop met health codes. Because they did the remodeling themselves, that meant countless trips to Pullman building Supply and watching numerous YouTube tutorial videos on building walls, tiling floors and other skills they needed to acquire. Finally, on Jan. 11, Pups and Cups Cafe opened at 250 E Main St.
2017 Five years ago
Bagpipes were blaring and some people donned kilts to celebrate the 24th edition of Moscow Robert Burns Night in the Great Room of the 1912 Center. The potluck-style supper is a celebration of the life and poetry of Burns, a famous Scottish poet who lived 1759 to 1796. The dinners are usually held on or near Burns’ birthday of Jan. 25. “Robert Burns is Scotland’s national poet, and he’s held in pretty much the same regard as St. Patrick is in Ireland, although they’re very different people,” said Kirk McMichael, a member of the Border Highlanders band which hosted and performed — with drumming and pipering — at Burns Night. He said Burns Night is a grand celebration of Scottish ethnicity. “I enjoy the fact that all our people are coming together,” McMichael said.
2012 10 years ago
Attendees of the Whitman County Humane Society’s fifth annual Fur Ball and Yappy Hour were left with a powerful message by speaker Marc Bekoff, an author and scientist who studies animal behavior. “The animals can’t do it without us — we’re that powerful,” Bekoff told several hundred people at the SEL Event Center in Pullman. “Among the messes we make, we can do a lot of good.” A former professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of Colorado-Boulder, former Guggenheim Fellow and current Animal Behavior Society fellow, Bekoff said he wants to find out how people can develop more peaceful and harmonious relationships with animals.