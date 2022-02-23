2021 One year ago
The 54th annual Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival, hosted by the University of Idaho’s school of music, will be delivered virtually this year, but organizers are still finding a way to showcase young talent. Included with a slate of professional performers for this year’s fest is a student ensemble assembled from universities across the country that are affiliated with the Grammy Museum. Vanessa Sielert, director of the UI’s school of music and education adviser for the festival, said the group, called the Grammy Museum Affiliate Collective, is an opportunity to expose students to “the rest of the world.” ... Pullman city officials this week will hold a public hearing regarding a plan to build 68 single-family homes near Kamiak Elementary School. Also, the Pullman City Council will discuss a bid to replace a more than 100-year-old sewer main on Sunnyside Hill.
2017 Five years ago
Mary Haley, daughter of the late former University of Idaho professor Sydney Duncombe, will tell the story behind the “Idaho Trilogy,” a collection of three political thrillers set in Idaho, at BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St. The trilogy, which includes “The Unlikely Candidate,” “Blizzard in August” and “Freedom County,” fell out of print after Duncombe’s death in 2004. They were recently republished by Ridenbaugh Press of Oregon. ... René Marie is proof that age does not define what you can do. Marie, a Grammy-nominated singer who will perform at the Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival with her trio called Experiment in Truth, said she was 45 when she signed with her first record label, MaxJazz. “The funny thing is my son is the one who talked me into just singing at a restaurant,” Marie said.
2012 10 years ago
Jana Horne, a fourth- and fifth-grade teacher at Moscow Charter School, has received a $455 scholarship from Northwest Professional Educators, a nonunion professional teacher association. The scholarship will fund a course called “Inspiring Elementary Students with Engineering” and will enhance Horne’s instruction in the school’s science, technology, engineering, arts and math teaching method. Students in the course will learn about the engineering design process and the development of model eliciting activities.