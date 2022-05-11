2021 One year ago
The first thing 2-year-old Waylon Reid did upon waking in a Spokane intensive care unit was ask his mother for chocolate. After he’d nearly drowned in a pond on his grandparents’ farm near Troy, doctors told Waylon’s parents, Julianne and Zachary Reid, the outlook was grim. Most children who suffer such an injury die within a day, they said, and those who do survive usually have significant brain damage. Waylon, however, has confounded all expectations. By the next morning, he’d opened his eyes and after a tumultuous weekend, he is walking and talking on his own and doctors have cleared him to be sent home. ... Pullman Regional Hospital will welcome its first residents in the Washington State University Family Medicine Residency Program in summer 2022. It is a three-year residency training program, according to a WSU news release officially announcing the program’s accreditation. PRH will welcome three new residents per year. Residency, also known as graduate medical education, is the three- to seven-year phase of medical education following graduation from medical school that prepares physicians for independent practice in a medical specialty.
2017 Five years ago
Three area high school students will immerse themselves in a new culture on the other side of the world starting late in the summer. Marianne “Nat” Pollard and Grace McGreevy, both Moscow High School students, and Emily Boothman, a Pullman High School student, were each awarded a Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange Scholarship, which the U.S. Department of State and the German government co-sponsor. The three students will live with German host families and attend school abroad during the 2017-18 academic year. ... By twos and threes, bearing only the essentials, dozens of Potlatch students became one with nature, as they worked to begin development of the town’s new park — and show off everything they’ve learned about community service over the past month. The students, led by after-school program directors Lana Lusco and Melissa Smith, finished up the day by grasping shovels, first aid kits and sunscreen. They bounced excitedly in small groups while receiving instructions on how to plant 50 blue spruce seedlings donated to the program by the city of Potlatch. Lusco and Smith said they began the series of lessons as a way to serve a dual purpose — one that benefits both the students and the community.
2012 10 years ago
The U.S. Department of Energy’s Nuclear Energy University Programs awarded three research and development programs worth $2.56 million to the University of Idaho. It is the largest amount awarded to any single institution, according to the UI. UI graduate student Richard Skifton also received a $50,000-per-year, three-year fellowship to support his doctoral studies. The awards fund projects led by three scientists based at the Center for Advanced Energy Studies in Idaho Falls — Akira Tokuhiro, Supathorn Phongikaroon and Vivek Utgikar. ... Albion Branch Library manager Paul Slaughter understands why some Albion residents may not know about the services available at their local library. Though the small bedroom community covers less than one-half of a square mile, Slaughter said the library branch is not in a very central location. “People don’t drive by it all the time to realize it’s there,” Slaughter said this week. “I assume some residents don’t even know we have a branch library.” Since he was hired as branch manager last year, Slaughter has made it his mission to encourage public involvement at the Albion library, which is housed in the city’s old school and community building.