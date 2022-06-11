2021 One year ago
After a school year disrupted by a global pandemic, 164 Moscow High School graduates received their diplomas, celebrating success in the face of uncertain and shifting school schedules and instructional methods, among other challenges. Ahead of the ceremony, graduate Ashlin Havelin, who was born and raised in Moscow and plans to attend the University of Idaho in the fall, said the whole affair was “overwhelming, but in a good way.” “I’m super excited. I feel like I’ll be very emotional just saying goodbye to people I’ve gone to school with for forever but — new beginnings, so that’s really exciting,” Havelin said. ... The Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport is poised to become the dominant commercial passenger flight hub in the region. The airport has three daily round-trip Seattle flights and is getting closer to expanding service to Boise and Denver. “When we pursue a service opportunity, we’re trying to pursue something that our region doesn’t already have,” said Tony Bean, the Pullman airport’s executive director.
2017 Five years ago
Jonathan Matteson’s niche is that he doesn’t have one. And that’s the way he likes it. Currently in the Master of Fine Arts program at the University of Idaho, Matteson is fully embracing the interdisciplinary aspect of the program, along with his roles as an instructor and artist. Matteson, now 40 and residing in Pullman with his family, said he lived all over the country as he grew up. His parents both played music and were involved in the academic world. As he continued to expand his creative horizons, Matteson found the value that brought to his role as a teacher. ... Grace Donner, 11, realized something was awry before she and her grandfather, Buck Wright, had even pulled out of their driveway to begin a trip to Genesee. Donner had looked over from her passenger seat to find her grandfather clutching the steering wheel in a daze, staring at the dashboard, his breathing heavy. For her actions in the ensuing minutes — which possibly saved her grandfather’s life — Donner was presented an award at the Genesee Community Day celebration before the town’s annual parade, a day after her grandfather was released from the hospital.
2012 10 years ago
Some know him by the logo attached to the cart on Third Street. Some know him by pictures of friends holding hot dogs in the dark on Facebook. But most know him by the Brooklyn accent rarely found on the Palouse, telling the next person in line to try a “fuhgeddaboutit” hot dog. Johnny Saltarella, 41, is better known to the Moscow and Pullman communities as New York Johnny. His hot dog stand, NY Johnny’s Hot Dogs & Sandwiches, has been a marker of night life nearly every weekend since Moscow’s Mardi Gras in 2009. Saltarella originally started the business in Boise, where he was living for a while to help his brother work on a house.