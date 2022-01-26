Back Issues: From the pages of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News

2021 One year ago
Another national brick-and-mortar store is exiting the region as part of a bankruptcy caused by the pandemic. The Moscow location of Christopher and Banks at the Palouse Mall is one of more than 400 stores in the chain that are being shuttered, according to a news release from Hilco Merchant Resources, which is handling the closures. Others being closed include locations at Northtown Mall in Spokane and Spokane Valley Mall. Founded in 1956 and based in Minneapolis, Christopher and Banks has been at the Palouse Mall since 2003, selling privately branded women’s clothing and accessories. ... Flights between Pullman and Boise were singled out as having the most potential for profit by a firm hired by the Idaho Legislature’s interim Intrastate Air Services Committee. Commercial passenger flights between Idaho Falls and Boise also could make money, said Jeffrey Hartz, a consultant with the firm Mead & Hunt, during a committee meeting. Lewiston-Boise and Pocatello-Boise routes were “marginally negative and could support service if fares end up higher than forecasted or with permanent subsidies,” according to Mead & Hunt’s report.
2017 Five years ago
Washington State University graduate and University of California pharmaceutical biochemist James Wells left the comparatively balmy air of San Francisco this week in favor of a chilly Palouse winter. But he had a good reason. Wells, who received his doctorate in biochemistry from WSU in 1979, is the most recent recipient of the Regents’ Distinguished Alumnus Award, the highest honor bestowed on a graduate. Wells is a “pioneering engineer of proteins, antibodies and small molecules,” WSU President Kirk Schulz said. ... Numerous Moscow residents were honored during Moscow’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Human Rights Breakfast. Maria Vega, a third-year University of Idaho law student, and Sojourners’ Alliance leader Steve Bonnar received the Rosa Parks Human Rights Achievement award. Vega was nominated as a result of her outreach and resource efforts among the immigrant community. Bonnar’s nomination was based on his fight against homelessness in the community and bringing to light issues like health care and poverty.
2012 10 years ago
The path to literacy doesn’t start out on its own and that’s where First Book steps in. The nonprofit organization based in the United States and Canada was founded in 1992 by Kyle Zimmer and since then has distributed more than 85 million books and educational resources to schools and other programs that serve children from low-income families. In Latah County, First Book fundraisers and distributions are coordinated by members of the University of Idaho chapter of Sigma Tau Delta, the International English Honor Society, with help from members of the UI chapter of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. ... Fritz Hughes of Pullman hopes area residents respond quickly to ballots being mailed for the proposed renewal of the Pullman School District maintenance and operations levy and technology levy. Hughes, a former educator, is co-chair of the Citizens for Pullman Schools committee, a group of residents dedicated to helping the levies pass this year. He said the coming weeks will be busy for the committee, as the ballots are being distributed.