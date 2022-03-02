2021 One year ago
Pullman High School hosted a regular, in-person class schedule for the first time in almost a year as students returned to a hybrid schedule that includes two days a week of face-to-face instruction. Instructors and administrators alike said the mood was largely buoyant as students poured through school doors for the first time since last spring. “It feels wonderful to be back. It has been 50 weeks since we’ve had a good population back in this building,” said Pullman High Principal Juston Pollestad. ... A roughly 1-mile mountain bike path proposed at Virgil Phillips Farm Park got the go-ahead from the Moscow City Council. Latah County Parks and Recreation and the Moscow Area Mountain Bike Association requested approval to construct the trail at the park, which is located about 6 miles north of Moscow off U.S. Highway 95.
2017 Five years ago
American Legion Cmdr. Ted Weatherly presented Pullman Police Officer Alex Gordon with the Maynard-Price American Legion Post 52’s 2016 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award during a Pullman City Council meeting. Weatherly commended Gordon, who has been with the Pullman Police Department for seven years, for being assertive in identifying and resolving crime and quality of life issues in Pullman. ... The Genesee community is banding together to help raise money for a family of five whose home was destroyed in a fire on the 1300 block of Sather Road in Genesee. According to the Latah County Sheriff’s Office, the structure was a “total loss,” but its residents — Jay Scharnhorst, his wife, Kelley Porter, and their three children — were uninjured. Tiffany Johnson, a friend of the family, said an account was set up so people can donate money to the family.
2012 10 years ago
The smell of seasoned pork wafted from the Uniontown Community Building kitchen as dozens of area residents gathered to process 1,750 pounds of meat for this weekend’s 58th Annual Uniontown Sausage Feed. “We buy pork shoulder butts, cut it all up, link it and season it,” said Ken Oenning, who has headed sausage feed preparations for the past eight years. “Everybody just helps.” Oenning’s volunteers were hard at work, with each person concentrating on his or her individual task. ... Students at St. Mary’s School in Moscow celebrated the birth of Theodor Seuss Geisel — better known as Dr. Seuss — by bringing some of the author’s most popular children’s books to life. In the gymnasium, third- through sixth-graders celebrated Seuss’ collection of poems in “Hop on Pop” by jumping across the room on squares of bubble wrap.