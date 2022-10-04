About a dozen miles down the road from the bustling Moscow Farmers Market, which attracts vendors from all over the region and beyond, a smaller market has sprung up with the goal of keeping it local. One of the market’s organizers, Elizabeth Belisle, said the biggest difference between the market in Troy and the one in Moscow, other than its size, is its focus on Latah County vendors. “We saw a need for a 100% local farmers market in our county,” she said. ... The Moscow City Council unanimously approved a design of an 80-foot tall wireless communication tower set to be built next to Moscow Church of the Nazarene on 1400 E. Seventh St. The council reversed a Board of Adjustment decision to deny a conditional use permit application from Parallel Infrastructure to build the tower, which was designed to resemble a church tower. The board denied the application twice this year and determined the initial design of the tower was not harmonious with the surrounding neighborhood.
Washington State University student Sarah Jensen, 21-year-old daughter of John and Margaret Jensen of Weiser, Idaho, was crowned Miss of Washington 2017 recently in Pullman. As Miss of Washington 2017, Jensen will serve as an inclusion ambassador for American Pageants’ charitable campaign, Special Olympics’ “Spread the Word to end the Word.” ... The sun was beginning to set over Pullman as a father and his children gathered at the construction site of the new Kamiak Elementary School to witness its ceremonial groundbreaking. “You’ll probably go to school here one day,” the man said to his son as they approached the foundation of what will soon become the city’s fourth elementary school. The ceremony for the new school at the end of Northwest Terre View Drive was attended by several community members who parked their cars along the street and crowded near a trench to watch members of the Pullman School Board and others plunge gold shovels into the dirt for a symbolic turning of the earth.
Women, influential feminist Gloria Steinem told a crowd of thousands in the Kibbie Dome Thursday night, “have so, so much more to go and our dreams need to be big.” Outlining several issues women have faced throughout history, Steinem said that not the least of these was “just a little thing called sexuality.” She headlined the UI Women’s Leadership Conference with a speech on the struggles of the past, the accomplishments of the present and dreams for the future. ... Running the only grocery store in the small town of Palouse requires plenty of hard work, but it saves residents the time and fuel it would take to drive 15 miles to Pullman or Moscow. “This is the only store I’ve worked at where people come in four years later and say, ‘Thank you for being here,’ “ said Jeff McLeod. He and his wife, Vicki, own and run McLeod’s Palouse Market on Main Street in Palouse. The McLeods, originally from Spokane, celebrated their fourth anniversary with the store.