2021 One year ago

About a dozen miles down the road from the bustling Moscow Farmers Market, which attracts vendors from all over the region and beyond, a smaller market has sprung up with the goal of keeping it local. One of the market’s organizers, Elizabeth Belisle, said the biggest difference between the market in Troy and the one in Moscow, other than its size, is its focus on Latah County vendors. “We saw a need for a 100% local farmers market in our county,” she said. ... The Moscow City Council unanimously approved a design of an 80-foot tall wireless communication tower set to be built next to Moscow Church of the Nazarene on 1400 E. Seventh St. The council reversed a Board of Adjustment decision to deny a conditional use permit application from Parallel Infrastructure to build the tower, which was designed to resemble a church tower. The board denied the application twice this year and determined the initial design of the tower was not harmonious with the surrounding neighborhood.

2017 Five years ago

Tags

Recommended for you