2021 One year ago
Leaders with the Moscow School District are finalizing plans to shift all of its schools to four days of in-person instruction each week following spring break. For that first week back, students will receive instruction online March 22, and attend classes in-person for the rest of the week. However, after that, elementary, middle and high school students in Moscow will move to an instructional model that includes face-to-face classes Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday of each week. ... The Pullman City Council voted 5-2 to create a subcommittee to clarify the objectives for a mural that promotes racial equality in the city. This action came after much discussion about the future of the proposed “End Racism Now” mural that was intended to be painted on a Spring Street wall. The Pullman Arts Commission is in charge of the project, which was first proposed by members of a local Black Lives Matter group in July.
2017 Five years ago
The University of Idaho’s Lionel Hampton School of Music named two local divisional winners at the Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival. Moscow Elementary Choir from Russell Elementary School won the elementary school choir division. The choir is directed by Lisa Steckel. The jazz band from St. Mary’s Elementary School won the elementary school large ensemble division. The jazz band is directed by Nikki Crathorne. ... Washington State University’s Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine achieved another milestone this week, as the university announced the Northwest Commission of Colleges and Universities granted accreditation for the doctor of medicine program it will be offering. Preliminary accreditation was granted Oct. 18 by the Liaison Committee on Medical Education, and full accreditation will begin in August, as the inaugural class of 60 doctors-to-be arrive on the Spokane campus.
2012 10 years ago
Mia Vowels is at home in the Latah County Prosecutor’s Office following a 10-year absence, and says she’s ready to tackle her cases as the new deputy prosecutor. A 2002 University of Idaho law school graduate, Vowels spent part of her college experience as an extern and then intern with the prosecutor’s office, which is a rotating annual program, said Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson. “It turns out good lawyers just like Mia,” he said. Vowels has spent the past 10 years as a deputy prosecutor in Nez Perce County, where her first year was spent handling misdemeanor cases followed by nine years of felonies. Here she will handle juvenile cases and misdemeanor and felony domestic violence cases primarily.