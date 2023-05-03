2022 One year ago

The University of Idaho and Lewis-Clark State College were chosen by the U.S. Department of Education to participate in the Second Chance Pell Experiment to help incarcerated people earn credentials and get a fresh start after release. UI and LCSC are among 73 higher education institutions invited to join the program — which is in its third round of new additions — bringing the total number of schools involved with the initiative to 200. “Access to high-quality postsecondary education is essential to incarcerated individuals, but for far too long, people in prison were left out,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said. ... Sixty-five acres of land containing rare Palouse prairie in northern Latah County will be protected under a new conservation agreement with Palouse Land Trust. Landowner Sarah Metcalf signed the agreement that will prevent future development on her property while keeping it in her private ownership.

2018 Five years ago