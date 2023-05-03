The University of Idaho and Lewis-Clark State College were chosen by the U.S. Department of Education to participate in the Second Chance Pell Experiment to help incarcerated people earn credentials and get a fresh start after release. UI and LCSC are among 73 higher education institutions invited to join the program — which is in its third round of new additions — bringing the total number of schools involved with the initiative to 200. “Access to high-quality postsecondary education is essential to incarcerated individuals, but for far too long, people in prison were left out,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said. ... Sixty-five acres of land containing rare Palouse prairie in northern Latah County will be protected under a new conservation agreement with Palouse Land Trust. Landowner Sarah Metcalf signed the agreement that will prevent future development on her property while keeping it in her private ownership.
2018 Five years ago
Palouse Prairie Charter School kindergarteners took their shovels to the dirt to plant the beginnings of a small forest on a hill at the corner of Nursery Street and Powers Avenue in Moscow — the future site of the new Palouse Prairie Charter School building. The site was mostly barren except for a cluster of brightly-colored kindergarteners, who planted nine trees and 15 shrubs on the hillside. The plantings are just in time to allow some growth before the new school is expected to open in September of 2019.
2013 10 years ago
The Pooch Park at Pullman is now officially open for public use after about five years of fundraising and planning. The 2-acre off-leash dog park, open from dawn until dusk, is located next door to the Whitman County Humane Society, off the Old Moscow Highway. Two-thirds of the fenced park is for all dogs. The remaining one-third is reserved specifically for dogs under 25 pounds. Susan Wang, vice president of the WCHS Board of Directors, said the small-dog area will prevent smaller dogs from being intimidated or accidentally trampled by larger dogs. ... The Moscow Renaissance Fair king and queen planted their roots here 25 years ago, and have been accepted locally as business owners and activists fighting to keep their kingdom pristine. Bill and Dianne French grew up together in Lincoln, Neb., eventually moving to Indiana where Bill studied to be an optometrist. The Frenchs were drawn to Moscow in 1988 because they said it was a good place to raise a family, affect local change and be heard.