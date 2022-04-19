2021 One year ago
Moscow residents and visitors will be able to enjoy prominent Moscow public art pieces at night after the Moscow City Council approved an ordinance allowing “uplighting” on freestanding public art displays. Moscow Planning Manager Mike Ray told the council that the city’s current outdoor lighting code states that most lighting is required to be full cut-off and designed to prevent light from shining on adjacent properties or public streets. Uplighting, or lighting placed at the base of an art display to draw attention to the art piece, is allowed in certain circumstances, according to the code. ... A Clarkston woman won $200,000 after purchasing an Idaho Lottery scratch ticket in Lewiston. According to a news release, Candice Hare is a regular Idaho Lottery player. She won the top prize playing the Scratch Game, Power 50X. “It was a really big surprise,” Hare said in the release.
2017 Five years ago
Halee Bohman will likely never forget her 13th birthday. She and her family spent the day trying to salvage what they could from their house on the 1600 block of Little Bear Ridge Road in Troy that was nearly burned to the ground the day before. Her father, John Bohman, 49, a firefighter with the Troy Volunteer Fire Department, left the house that afternoon to pick up coffee beans from the local coffee shop down the street. He returned no more than 15 minutes later to find smoke rising from his daughter’s room above their garage. ... Nancy Draznin had her first spark of interest into the field of midwifery while studying for a completely different future. At that time, however, midwifery didn’t seem like quite the right fit. Fast forward some years, Draznin found herself utterly intrigued by all the information, research and practice of midwifery as she prepared to have her own child. Three children later, a move from New Jersey to Portland to Moscow and the opening of the only free-standing birth center in the area, Draznin has now been a working midwife for 18 years. She opened her Moscow business, Motherwise Midwifery, in July 2013 and since the first birth the following November, she has averaged around 30 to 45 client births a year.
2012 10 years ago
Hundreds of Moscow High School students catapulted themselves to Internet stardom this month thanks to a lip dub video they created to showcase their school spirit. During the video, nearly all of the school’s approximately 600 students dance, lip-sync and otherwise strut their stuff through the hallways and classrooms they spend most of their time in each school day. The video has been watched more than 8,500 times since it was posted on YouTube on April 10. ... During a visit with students and employees at Washington State University, Richard W. McKinney, deputy under secretary of the Air Force for Space Programs, asked his audience to imagine a world in which humans had no connection to outer space. “You couldn’t do an ATM transaction or make a cellphone call,” McKinney said. “Weather monitoring, international communications, satellite television — all of that depends on space. It’s important to all we do.”