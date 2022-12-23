2021 One year ago
As the temperatures drop into the teens and single digits, residents are cautioned against spending long periods of time outdoors. The National Weather Service shows colder than normal weather throughout with overnight temperatures potentially dipping to nearly 0 degrees. Dr. Nick Garrett, director of the Gritman Medical Center emergency room, said people need to limit their outdoor activities as much as possible this week. ... The Neill Public Library Board of Trustees in Pullman will spend a portion of their meeting discussing a painting of Thomas Jefferson in the library that has drawn criticism from community members. The painting of the third U.S. president is part of the library’s collection of art pieces local artists gave to the library in 1980, said Joanna Bailey, the library’s director. She said there are dozens of art pieces from this collection that are displayed in rotation on a regular basis.
2017 Five years ago