To achieve the carbon neutrality goal set out in the City of Moscow’s Climate Action plan, the city itself can only do so much. That is why city officials are hoping residents will do their part to help the community become carbon neutral by 2050. “It’s an ‘all of us’ thing,” said Deputy City Supervisor Tyler Palmer during an online public forum about the plan. “It’s something that we all need to get on board (with) and row in the same direction.” ... The Neill Public Library will move its controversial painting of Thomas Jefferson to a different wall in June following a monthlong exhibit sharing educational information about the third U.S. president. Library Director Joanna Bailey announced her final decision regarding the painting after months of discussions with the community and the Neill Public Library Board. The painting is part of a collection of art pieces local artists gave to the library in 1980. There are dozens of pieces from the collection displayed in rotation on a regular basis.
Five firefighters from the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department and three from the Pullman Fire Department will join thousands of other firefighters in downtown Seattle at the Columbia Center to support the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in finding a cure for cancer. The firefighters, dressed in their full gear, will climb 69 flights of stairs. Moscow’s team is made up of volunteer firefighters Anne Schultheis, Calvin Betts, Sidney Boardman, Jim Boland, Payton Ochse, Kirby Orr and Dean Walker. Pullman will be represented by Steve Potratz-Lee, Robert Krieger and Ryan Palmberg. ... Researchers at the University of Idaho are using dendrochronology to determine the age and date of death of an old white bark pine tree that has sat smack in the middle of the University of Idaho’s College of Natural Resources building since it was erected. UI geography professor Grant Harley guided students in boring the tree to obtain thin pieces of its core, which will be scanned in a lab to gather data about the history of the large tree, which spans multiple levels of the building.
Creativity and energy efficiency have come together to earn a technology grant for Pullman High School thanks to short videos produced by a student team in Avista’s annual Every Little Bit Video Contest. The winners of the contest’s grand prize were Mike Crawford, Shantara Pintak and Matthew Winchell from Pullman High School. Their “Watts and Hertz” video earned a $2,500 technology grant for their school. ... The Moscow-Pullman Daily News will find a new home in the Moscow Federal Building after more than 50 years at its location on Jackson Street. Its building at 409 S. Jackson St. is contracted to be sold for $1 million to independent real estate developer and contractor Mark Wintz of Wintz and Company LLC.