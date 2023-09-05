2022 One year ago

Northwest River Supplies is expanding product development and apparel repair to a 12,476-square-foot building it acquired from the Clearwater Economic Development Association in a $2 million deal. The building was previously leased by Comtech AHA at 1126 Alturas Drive in Moscow and is across the parking lot from NRS headquarters at 1638 S. Blaine St. “For us, growth isn’t just about getting bigger, it’s about deepening our commitment to our customers,” said NRS CEO Bryan Dingel in a news release about the transaction.

2018 Five years ago

