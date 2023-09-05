Northwest River Supplies is expanding product development and apparel repair to a 12,476-square-foot building it acquired from the Clearwater Economic Development Association in a $2 million deal. The building was previously leased by Comtech AHA at 1126 Alturas Drive in Moscow and is across the parking lot from NRS headquarters at 1638 S. Blaine St. “For us, growth isn’t just about getting bigger, it’s about deepening our commitment to our customers,” said NRS CEO Bryan Dingel in a news release about the transaction.
2018 Five years ago
After 17 years of dogs sprinting and rolling across the turf at the White Avenue dog park next to the Humane Society of the Palouse, the city is looking to rehabilitate the park’s surface and drainage. The Moscow City Council approved an agreement with Hodge and Associates of Moscow for $6,985 to examine surfacing options and a drainage plan and provide construction estimates for the project. ... The Thursday following Labor Day weekend has marked the beginning of the Palouse Empire Fair in Colfax for the past 68 years, and this year is no different. Despite having an entirely new administrative staff, Fair Manager Janel Goebel said many of the traditional attractions, including hypnotist Jerry Harris and 4-H Club animal exhibits, will return this year. “With the changeover, we tried to keep a lot of things the same. It is a very traditional fair,” Goebel said.
2013 10 years ago
A University of Idaho faculty member in the College of Natural Resources will be recognized for 30 years of work in the forestry profession when she receives a national award this year. The Society of American Foresters will present Jo Ellen Force, chairwoman of the Department of Forest, Rangeland and Fire Sciences at UI, with the Gifford Pinchot medal — one of nine national awards the SAF is giving this year. The award, which recognizes notable contributions from forest professionals in the United States, is presented only in odd-numbered years. She is the first woman to receive the award in its 63-year history. ... A Troy city crew began chiseling away at the long-forsaken Dutch Flat Dam on Wednesday to clear the way for steelhead trout seeking larger bodies of water to spawn in farther north. Idaho Fish and Game began tagging and tracking steelhead populations in northern Idaho about 10 years ago, and found — to the surprise of many — a high density of fish in the west fork of Little Bear Creek in Troy. “They were making it up to the dam,” said Ken Stinson, Latah Soil and Water Conservation District manager. “They just couldn’t get past the dam.”