2021 One year ago
A trove of more than 11,000 photographs of migrant agricultural workers in the Yakima Valley in the 1960s and 1970s spent decades in a basement at Washington State University, but a recent effort to digitize the collection has breathed new life into the photos and the stories they tell. The pictures, taken by Seattle photographer Irwin Nash and sold to WSU in the early 1990s, depict the lives of farm laborers in eastern Washington at a pivotal time in the movement for farm workers’ rights in the state. Lipi Turner-Rahman, manager of WSU’s Kimble Digitization Center said about 10 years ago, a grad student had uploaded about 100 photos from the collection to the university’s website, but the rest sat untouched in storage.
2017 Five years ago
Corsages, disco balls, posed pictures and prom queens — the words either spark fond remembrances of high school glamour or unearth repressed memories of an awkward first date. For those in the latter category, University of Idaho graduate student Sarah Hendricks has created an event meant to provide a second chance: The Big Kid Prom. Hendricks is putting on the event for a second time, this time by request, after last year’s event turned out to be a success. ... In 2006, Katie Evermann Druffel was the only social worker at Pullman Regional Hospital. As director of social work and care coordination there, she supervises a crew of social workers, advises several college students, serves on a state board and was recently named Washington’s Social Worker of the Year by the National Association of Social Workers. Still, every morning Evermann Druffel reviews the patient census to maintain a sense of the patients on her floor. The social work program has continued to expand since Evermann Druffel started.
2012 10 years ago
The slushy snowflakes tumbling from the sky didn’t stop dozens of Moscow elementary and junior high school students from riding their bicycles and scooters to class. The city of Moscow and Safe Routes to School encouraged students in grades K-9 to roll their way to school to observe Fill the Racks, an annual event that celebrates bicycles and other non motorized vehicles as safe and efficient transportation. At West Park Elementary School, students received green rubber wristbands in exchange for riding their bikes or scooters to class, and several children showed off their bracelets as a badge of pride. ... In the future, those entering Pullman on Davis Way will be welcomed in at least 50 different languages. A new welcome sign, designed by Washington State University architecture students, will provide seating, town information and a bit of gleam to the heavily traveled road in and out of Pullman. The sign was chosen from 10 teams who submitted entries in a design contest created by WSU students Amanda Kennedy, Sara Strouse and Adam Lawler.