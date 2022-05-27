2021 One year ago
The Gladish Community and Cultural Center in Pullman is preparing to embark on a fundraising campaign to create a multi-million dollar performing arts facility that staff believes will drive tourism and support the arts community. “Our goal is to create a beautiful, welcoming, easily accessible and modern facility that is better than any facility we have south of Spokane,” said Kristin Lincoln, marketing and development manager for Gladish. Gladish is planning to completely renovate the Richard L. Domey auditorium, which was built in 1954 and is not adequate for the performing arts groups in the region, Lincoln said. ... Talon Alexander said he first realized he wanted to fly helicopters while participating in an Orofino baseball tournament at the age of 10. Alexander, who graduates from Kendrick High School today, said it was around the Fourth of July and throughout the tournament, athletes and attendees alike were treated to a view of helicopters scooping water out of the Clearwater River to fight a nearby wildfire. After graduation, Alexander will attend Silverhawk Aviation Academy in southern Idaho and he said that encounter with firefighting helicopters is what initially sparked his interest in becoming a career pilot.
2017 Five years ago
The Troy Historical Society on Main Street was packed full of people waiting to watch six area veterans receive Quilts of Valor in honor of their service to the country. Lana Tout, a Quilts of Valor Foundation member, and Barbara Hilliard Crossler, Troy Historical Society secretary, wrapped Bruce Asplund, Mike Linderman, Keith Lunders, Ray Olson, Gary Potratz and Kim Smith in quilts as part of the award ceremony. Crossler said the Quilts of Valor Foundation was created as an expression of the continued appreciation of what veterans have given to defend the U.S. “These quilts are not charity quilts,” Tout said. “They are not comfort quilts. These are awards to be given in honor of the men and women who serve and have given everything for us.” ... Something as simple as live music at a shady park on a warm day can bring joy to many. That was the case for one Lewiston married couple who listened to Deary band Bear Grass play at Kendrick Park as part of the festivities at the 57th annual Kendrick Locust Blossom Festival. Sherry Cox, who sat with her husband of 58 years, Wayne, said they came up from Lewiston to hear the classic country band play, which the two have listened to since the band formed a few years ago.
2012 10 years ago
Palouse residents winding through area cemeteries in remembrance of fallen veterans this Memorial Day will know them by the American flags mounted at their graves. In Pullman, the task of placing the flags has been handled by members of its American Legion post for the past five years. “I’ve lived here a long, long time, so I know a lot of the residents,” said Legion member Stan Buckley as he stared across the Pullman City Cemetery, a bundle of flags in hand. “Different communities find different ways to honor veterans, and this is ours.” ... Women at the 52nd Kendrick Locust Blossom Festival who claimed to be farm girls had to prove it through a series of challenges that separated city folk from those who have made their lives in the country. In its third run at the festival, the farm girl competition had three teams competing in the two-part event that mixed knowledge with know-how.