Washington State University graduation was a special event for one Cougar couple and one they will remember forever. Recently graduated Alex Coy, wearing his graduation robe, got down on one knee in the middle of a hailstorm to ask his girlfriend, Keelin Hovrud, to marry him in front of the Cougar statue at Beasley Coliseum. A crowd that gathered under some shelter during the storm watched as Coy proposed. They then cheered at Hovrud’s surprised and joyful reaction and applauded when Coy and Hovrud hugged and kissed. Hovrud confirmed later that she did say yes. ... There could be as many as 200 shared-use scooters deployed in Moscow starting in June depending on the Moscow City Council vote. The city is proposing a one-year license agreement with the company Bird Rides to provide the electric scooters. Moscow Deputy City Supervisor Cody Riddle said the University of Idaho did not sign that agreement but university representatives were involved in reviewing it. The agreement and city code provide rules for the scooters and other e-assist devices.
2018 Five years ago
Moscow High School student Tia Vierling was named one of Idaho’s Presidential Scholars for 2018, Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra announced. The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects a male and female from each state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. families living abroad to receive the award, which recognizes high school seniors for their accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields. ... Idaho gubernatorial Republican hopeful Brad Little said while he prefers the dual-waiver health care bill model, he would not repeal the Medicaid expansion initiative if it hits the November ballot and is passed by Idaho voters. Lt. Gov. Little addressed about 20 area residents at the 1912 Center in Moscow a week before Idaho’s May 15 primary election. The dual-waiver proposal would have covered about half of the gap population, but it did not gain enough support in the Legislature during the past session to pass.
2013 10 years ago
Former Moscow golfer Chris Williams was named one of three finalists for the Ben Hogan Award, the Friends of Golf and the Golf Coaches Association of America. The University of Washington senior is the world’s No.1-ranked amateur in both the World Amateur Golf Rankings and the Scratch Players World Rankings. The Ben Hogan Award is presented annually to the top men’s NCAA Division I, II or III, NAIA or NJCAA college golfer taking into account all collegiate and amateur competitions during the 12-month period dating from the previous award’s banquet. ... New Saint Andrews College graduate Tara Fernandez told her small group of classmates during commencement ceremony that they have reason to be thankful for the close-knit nature of their school. “The small size of the school means that our education occurs in the context of personal relationships,” said Fernandez, who came to Moscow from Melbourne, Fla. “That’s something that’s to be treasured in this age of the digital classroom and the auditorium-sized lecture hall.” She said she was among 37 freshmen who began undergraduate studies at NSA in 2009.