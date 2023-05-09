2022 One year ago

Washington State University graduation was a special event for one Cougar couple and one they will remember forever. Recently graduated Alex Coy, wearing his graduation robe, got down on one knee in the middle of a hailstorm to ask his girlfriend, Keelin Hovrud, to marry him in front of the Cougar statue at Beasley Coliseum. A crowd that gathered under some shelter during the storm watched as Coy proposed. They then cheered at Hovrud’s surprised and joyful reaction and applauded when Coy and Hovrud hugged and kissed. Hovrud confirmed later that she did say yes. ... There could be as many as 200 shared-use scooters deployed in Moscow starting in June depending on the Moscow City Council vote. The city is proposing a one-year license agreement with the company Bird Rides to provide the electric scooters. Moscow Deputy City Supervisor Cody Riddle said the University of Idaho did not sign that agreement but university representatives were involved in reviewing it. The agreement and city code provide rules for the scooters and other e-assist devices.

