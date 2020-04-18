2019 One year ago today
The Idaho State Board of Education approved university tuition and fee increases with a 5-3 vote. University of Idaho in-state undergraduate students will see an increase of 5.6 percent, $440 more in tuition and fees. … University of Idaho President Chuck Staben addressed the Idaho State Board of Education for what could be the last time before his contract expires on June 15.
2015 Five years ago today
In the past seven years, the city of Pullman says it has saved 8.4 million gallons of water per year and 23,000 gallons per day from the replacement of 2,055 toilets. The city spent more than $222,500 on rebates for those replacements. … Pullman High School students showed off their art and music during a festival at the school. Some students made abstract pieces out of scraps from a construction waste bin.
2010 10 years ago today
Residents of the Palouse got a taste of peace, love and politics at Moscow’s 14th Hempfest at East City Park. Moscow Republican Rep. Tom Trail, who has been a longtime advocate for the legalization of industrial hemp, took to the stage to announce a new bill that would legalize the use of medical marijuana in Idaho. … The Palouse Area Cancer Coalition and Gritman Medical Center’s Cancer Resource Center published a brochure so cancer patients will know where to turn.
1949 71 years ago today in the Pullman Herald
Leading up to Pullman’s Easter massacre, the Pullman Herald reported a series of escalating confrontations that began in July, 1948, between George McIntyre and Pullman police. McIntyre, a World War II veteran, repair shop owner and father, was involved in two fights over a few month period. After the second, he shot and killed four men, including a sheriff, before he was killed by a deputy on Easter Sunday, April 17, 1949.