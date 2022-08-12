After a swell of support for the event during last year’s pandemic-related school closures, Moscow Kiwanis has returned with its annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive. The three-day event kicked off, and those who wish to donate can bring supplies to where the bus is parked in the parking lot just outside of Staples along the Moscow-Pullman Highway. Kiwanis Treasurer Louise Regelin said Staples and other businesses on the Palouse have become staunch supporters of the drive, now in its 13th year. Regelin said the idea for the event sprang out of the Great Recession. ... It’s been a decade since Wheatland Express carried riders between Pullman and Moscow, but local city, university and transit officials say — at the very least — conversations about reestablishing an intercity transit service should be started. The Moscow Transportation Commission formed a subcommittee on the subject and met for the first time.
Students of the Potlatch School District will experience an additional three weeks of summer this year. Delays in construction projects have made opening buildings safely by Aug. 28 impossible, Superintendent Jeff Cirka said, but longer school days and a shorter winter break will avoid running the coming the school year into next summer. The first day of school is now Sept. 18. Cirka called the high school “a hard hat zone” as it has been undergoing extensive reconstruction on the heating and ventilation system since the end of summer school in mid-July. ... Five years ago, a 20-year-old firefighter from Moscow lost her life in a wildland firefighting accident northeast of Orofino. Since then, some stone and wood memorials have been washed away, but memories of her remain clear and strong. Anne Veseth fought fires for the U.S. Forest Service for two seasons in the North Fork Ranger District of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests. Her smile is still remembered by her family, co-workers and likely many others who knew her.
Rafael Pruneda didn’t like how shy he felt during his first semester at Washington State University in 2007, so he did something about it — he got involved. Over the next several years, he became co-chairperson of the Chicana/o Latina/o Student Alliance, president of the first Aztec-based brotherhood in the Northwest, an Associated Students of WSU senator, ASWSU election board chairman and ASWSU assistant-director of Multicultural Affairs. He said that decision changed his life, and becoming involved to that degree led to his most recent role — the 15th appointed student member of the WSU Board of Regents. ... In her pink pleather platform shoes and black fishnet tights, Tia Delusty towered above most of the people who gathered in Moscow’s Friendship Square to celebrate love and life. The drag queen took a megaphone and asked someone in the crowd to hold her sign, which read, “You may be a princess, but I’m a queen,” before welcoming the marchers to Palouse Pride, an annual celebration of diversity and show of support for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning and allied community members.