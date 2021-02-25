2020 One year ago today
The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office announced it has officially introduced a new armored tactical vehicle to its arsenal. According to a news release from Sheriff Brett Myers, the 2010 MRAP (Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected) vehicle is intended to help the Whitman County SWAT team respond to high risk situations. … After two years of theorizing, designing and testing, Washington State University’s Crimson Robotics Club will soon realize its goal of fielding a combat-capable, remote-control robot on the popular television show BattleBots. Club president and founder Daniel Goto, who will receive a degree in mechanical engineering in the spring, said he has been watching BattleBots since he was 5.
2016 Five years ago today
At least 78,000 Idahoans fall within the health care coverage gap, but Christine Tiddens, who works with Close the Gap Idaho, says the Healthy Idaho Plan proposed under Senate Bill 1205 would ultimately eliminate that gap. Tiddens, policy director for the Idaho Asset Building Network, spoke via a conference call during a League of Women Voters meeting at the 1912 Center, along with Latah County Commissioner Tom Lamar and Krista Kramer, independent living coordinator with Disability Action Centers Northwest. … DNA extraction, static electrical experiments and interactive presentations were among the components explored by the 75 students at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories’ third annual Getting Ready for Engineering and Technology event in Pullman. After an introduction to electricity, students took part in a role-playing exercise showing how wind energy goes from the mills to the hair dryer — and what can go wrong.
2011 10 years ago today
A state official and a spokesman for the Canadian-based i-minerals mining company said plans for development of an industrial operation on endowment land near Bovill continue to move forward. The official also said some initial local job opportunities might be available this year. A. Lamar Long, exploration manager for i-minerals inc., said the company is in the midst of a feasibility study that, when completed, will be used to seek investment funding for the project. … Joyce Leonard said people don’t understand how much work it takes to put the Lionel Hampton International Jazz Festival together. This year’s festival has more than 450 volunteers, including running performance and clinic sites, providing office help and delivering meals to festival participants. This is Leonard’s third year volunteering.