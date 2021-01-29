2020 One year ago today
A raft of local buildings has joined the Society of Architectural Historians Archipedia database as part of a statewide effort to showcase 100 sites that represent the social, economic and historic impact of Washington’s built environment. J. Philip Gruen, an associate professor with Washington State University’s College of Design and Construction said the project originally began as a series of books called “The Buildings of the United States.” … Genesee’s only grocery store is closing, and residents and city officials say the loss will greatly affect the community. Genesee Food Center, on the corner of Chestnut and Pine streets, will close this week, according to employees and a sign posted on the front door of the business.
2016 Five years ago today
Members of the Moscow Police Department Special Response Team geared up in the garage of the vacant president’s mansion on the University of Idaho campus as they prepared for a training session. Dustin Blaker, entry team leader for the SRT, said the team gets together at least once a month for trainings, focusing on what they need to do to execute various tactics and learn new tactics that evolve with changes in technology and equipment. … Washington State University professor and researcher Yuehe Lin may be one of the most cited authors and most influential minds in the world, but he readily acknowledges he didn’t make it there on his own. “It is because of a group, because a lot of people work together,” Lin said. According to an analysis recently published by Thomson Reuters Corporation, Lin is among the top-cited scientific researchers in the world, as well as one of the “most influential minds” of 2015.
2011 10 years ago today
Local farmer recognized for high corn yield. John E Aeschliman of Colfax recently won first place in the A No Till/Strip Till Non-Irrigated division of the 2010 National Corn Growers’ Association’s Corn Yield Contest in Washington. Aeschliman won with Pioneer brand hybrid 39D95, which yielded 96 bushels per acre. The NCGA awarded 522 state titles in this year’s contest. The NCGA Corn Yield Contest is an annual competition among corn producers with the goal of producing the highest yields. … Rene Skrzypchak was looking to sell her home fast. Having watched the “for sale” signs on her block stake their claim in front yards for too long, she said she knew that method wasn’t going to cut it. So she and her partner in the project, Sharon Kielty, were forced to get creative. Skrzypchak and Kielty are making their 1,550-square-foot Vancouver, Wash., quarters the winnings, mortgage free, in a national competition. It’s a home any resident of the Palouse could win - provided they have some wit. To abide by Washington gambling laws, the duo is accepting entries of the funniest joke or story for a fee, and the best laugh will win the home.