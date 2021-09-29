2020 One year ago today
When Carolyn Strong is asked to volunteer for something, she does it. “Whatever work is needed, that’s where I’m at,” Strong said. Idaho Gov. Brad Little earlier this month in Boise presented Strong with the Idaho Hospital Association’s Leader of Volunteer Excellence Award for her volunteerism at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Strong, 73, is president of the Gritman Auxiliary, a volunteer group that supports the hospital. … When Chris Parrish began working at the Pullman Fire Department as a reserve firefighter this past year, it marked a unique milestone for the department. “This is the first time that anyone can remember two family members working on the line together,” said Chris’ father, Lt. Brian Parrish. Brian started as a Pullman reserve firefighter in 2006 and was hired full-time in 2010. Now, he is proud to serve the city along with his 22-year-old son. Brian said he is not putting any pressure on Chris. Instead, he is just excited to see where his son’s career takes him.
2016 Five years ago today
The Moscow Farmers Market could be self-sustaining within three years, Steve Peterson, research economist and assistant clinical professor of economics at the University of Idaho, told the Moscow Farmers Market Commission. Factoring in the economic impacts, Peterson said, the Farmers Market is already self-sustaining and “deep in the black,” producing positive net property tax revenues. City Councilor Walter Steed said his understanding is the Farmers Market would be self-sustaining if the city does not have to subsidize such direct costs that would not exist if the market did not exist, such as paying musicians who perform at the market and experts who give cooking demonstrations. In other words, when the market provides enough revenue to the city from vendor fees to cover direct costs of the market, the market will be self-sustaining, Steed said.
2011 10 years ago today
Washington State University, the University of Idaho and the University of Washington will collaborate on research projects to develop wood-based aviation fuels and the infrastructure to produce them, it was announced in Seattle. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack outlined several five-year programs to deliver more than $136 million in research and development grants to public and private sector partners in 22 states including Washington and Idaho. The projects address regional supply chains and complement existing bioenergy efforts across government, academia and the private sector, he said, adding that they should create thousands of new jobs and drive economic development in rural communities.