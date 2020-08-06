2019 One year ago today
A 44-year-old man reportedly crashed a pickup truck into a traffic signal pole before fleeing the scene early near McDonald’s on the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue in Pullman. Pullman Police Department Cmdr. Chris Tennant said the truck flipped onto its side shortly after midnight, and the man crawled through the passenger side before running from the area. … A 42-year-old Harvard woman went missing for almost 24 hours in eastern Latah County before she was found near mile marker 4.5 on Vassar Meadow Road near Shea Meadows west of Bovill. The woman got lost after her dog or dogs jumped out of her vehicle and fled. One of her vehicle tires popped during her search for the animal(s), and she was forced to walk.
2015 Five years ago today
Pullman resident Cynthia Hosick with family friends Lorna and Patrick Shampole, owners of Glenhaven Adult Family Homes in Pullman, have worked to improve the quality of life and education of children in Kenya through reading. After the Shampole’s began construction of a new primary school on their property in Kiserian, Kenya, Hosick volunteered to collect donated books for a library. Thus began the Santa Lucia Academy library, and more than three years later it’s still going strong. … The cost of upgrading Palouse’s wastewater treatment plant could reach $8 million, according to the Washington State Department of Ecology. And that would mean much higher sewage bills for the town’s residents.
2010 10 years ago today
University of Idaho students who are fighting forest and wildland fires this summer will be allowed to delay their return to school later this month. As in previous years, students who anticipate being delayed by firefighting duties may contact the UI registrar’s office to arrange an eventual return. The registrar’s office will then contact the students’ instructors, on-campus housing, financial aid, student accounts and the dean of students’ office. … The regional office of Wells Fargo has committed $200,000 over the next two years to help fund the University of Idaho’s Vandal Innovation and Enterprise Works program, which engages students in entrepreneurship and the transfer of research to the business market.