2020 One year ago
Many Pacific Northwest cities have converted their public restrooms to gender-neutral facilities, and the Moscow City Council expressed enthusiasm for doing the same for at least some city-owned restrooms. The council approved the development of a phased approach for converting existing restrooms to gender-neutral ones at the regular city council meeting. ... There have been 41 confirmed or probable new COVID-19 cases in Latah County and the University of Idaho president encouraged college students to stay at their permanent residences after Thanksgiving break. UI President Scott Green wrote in his regular weekly memo that the UI campus in Moscow is seeing a decrease in new COVID-19 cases. Last week, the university tested 789 students and returned a .89 percent positivity rate. He added there are no students in isolation and no Greek chapters in quarantine.
2016 Five years ago
The Pullman Fire Department is getting better at seeing through smoke and detecting fires inside walls. Thanks to Clark Construction, which has a regional office in Seattle, the department now has four new thermal-imaging cameras, which detect heat and help firefighters see through the smoke to find fire or people trapped or unconscious during a blaze. “When we show up on a fire we can pinpoint where the fires are in a house,” Fire Chief Mike Heston said. “If it’s full of smoke you don’t want to waste time chasing smoke ... it saves us time to get there — if there are bodies on the floor it will pick that up.” ... The Pullman School Board was one of 24 school boards to be named as a “Board of Distinction’’ by the Washington State School Directors Association. “It just goes to show you how collaborative our staff are, how they work together and they work hard to address the needs of our students and our community,” Pullman School District Superintendent Bob Maxwell said. Pullman has earned the award multiple times, including two years ago.
2011 10 years ago
The Rotary Veterans Memorial Pavilion in Moscow is in the process of drafting a proposal for a 50-year lease to rebuild an expanded ice skating rink at the Latah County Fairgrounds for consideration by Latah County commissioners. Commissioners agreed to commit to a long-term lease of property at the county fairgrounds for an expanded ice skating rink. Palouse Ice Rink manager Bryan Hawn said expansion of the rink had been the plan since the current facility was erected 10 years ago, and growth of its programs and use now necessitates a full-scale building.