2019 One year ago today
The Washington Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation has accepted the former Northern Pacific Railroad Depot, now the Pullman Depot Heritage Center, to its Washington Heritage Register. The department also recommended the depot be added to the National Register of Historic Places, which is overseen by the National Park Service. … Daryll DeWald, chancellor of Washington State University Health Sciences, is now also the vice president of the department. DeWald will oversee WSU’s medicine, nursing, pharmacy and pharmaceutical sciences colleges in Spokane.
2015 Five years ago today
All campfires in Washington State Parks are prohibited until further notice due to extreme heat and dry conditions. The ban is a statewide effort to prevent human-caused wildfires. … The Troy School Board voted unanimously to release seven full-time staff members and one half-time staff member who held two positions.
2010 10 years ago today
Ed Cheff, who led the Lewis-Clark State College baseball team to an unprecedented 16 NAIA World Series titles and is the NAIA’s all-time leader in victories at one school, announced he will be stepping down after 34 years at the Warrior helm. … The University of Idaho’s J.A. Albertson Building is closed indefinitely after a nearby water line broke and flooded the building’s electrical room with about six feet of water.