2020 One year ago today
The University of Idaho has developed interactive graphics tracking variables surrounding COVID-19 in the state by county in an effort to help keep community leaders and residents informed as they make decisions during the crisis. Paul Lewin, director of the Rural Studies Program and professor with the school’s Department of Agricultural Economics and Rural Sociology, said the idea to produce infographics came about through discussions with his peers across the nation. … Pullman Transit is experiencing significant changes from the COVID-19 pandemic that has resulted in reduced routes, passengers and workforce. Wayne Thompson, Pullman Transit Manager, said Pullman’s buses normally serve more than 7,000 passengers in the spring, but that number has dropped to 600. Pullman Transit has reduced its routes in the city and on the WSU campus. To prevent contact with the public, drivers have not been accepting fares from passengers.
2016 Five years ago today
A renewed focus on community relationships, retaining employees and strengthening the department’s efforts on substance abuse were among the top issues the candidates for Latah County sheriff discussed during a forum at a Moscow Chamber of Commerce luncheon. Candidates Dan Foreman, Richie Skiles, Brian Strampher — all Republicans — and Nathan Reetz, a Democrat, took turns speaking about their experience and answering questions that were submitted by chamber members. The fifth candidate, Democrat Barry Johnson, provided a recorded video since he is in Tanzania. … Nearly a year after applying, the Pullman School District announced it has been awarded a $7.4 million grant to increase the number of kindergarten through third-grade classrooms. Dan Hornfelt, district executive director of support services, said the money from the state’s Class Size Reduction Construction Grant program will help build a much-needed elementary school. Hornfelt said the district was notified it was one of about 20 awarded dollars to address classroom shortages brought about by state class size initiatives.
2011 10 years ago today
Moscow artist Aaron Johnson started placing small oil paintings of trees into display boxes like churches used to hold images of Jesus, the Virgin Mary or other religious figures. Some of those “icons” are on display at the Prichard Art Gallery in downtown Moscow as part of the University of Idaho MFA Thesis Exhibition. “We often overlook the simple beauty that is a cloud or a tree,” Johnson says in his artist statement for the show.