2020 One year ago today
Adoption fees for dogs and cats at Humane Society of the Palouse in Moscow will be waived for two days as part of the second Fall into Love Valentine adoption event. HSP Executive Director Tara Wimer said Umpqua Bank and Gritman Medical Center donated enough money to cover adoption fees — $90 for cats and $115 for dogs — for the roughly two dogs and five to 10 cats that will be available for adoption at the Valentine-themed event. … The Washington State Auditor’s Office found that WSU employees were responsible for the misappropriation of thousands of dollars between August 2014 and February 2019. In a report published, the auditor’s office wrote that the university initiated an investigation into four cases of employees misreporting time worked and leave of absence used. The auditor’s office recommends WSU strengthen its oversight and monitoring of the reporting and use of leave balances.
2016 Five years ago today
Senate Bill 6551, which was passed by Washington’s Senate Agriculture, Water and Rural Economic Development Committee this past week, would take away the option of remaining anonymous for people filing complaints about agricultural and farming operations by banning the state from investigating anonymous tips. While many farmers and Republican legislators back the bill and believe it adds credibility to the complaints, environmentalists and DOE officials say it threatens the quality of the state’s rivers, streams and creeks, and that whistleblowers would be more likely to be subjected to intimidation, reprisals or bullying. … State Board of Education Secretary Bill Goesling told the audience at a Moscow League of Women Voters meeting that Idaho’s education system is doing very well in ensuring its students complete high school. Getting them to go to college is the problem.
2011 10 years ago today
Moscow Police arrested a 29-year-old man after he allegedly kicked a police vehicle and attempted to kick an officer. … While Moscow School District administrators seem convinced that grade reconfiguration is the way to go beginning in 2012, they received an earful from teachers and residents concerned the change would negatively affect local children. Superintendent Dale Kleinert will recommend to the school board in April whether to begin the process of moving sixth-graders to the junior high school and ninth-graders to the high school level.