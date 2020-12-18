2019 One year ago today
Franklin Elementary students in Pullman were temporarily evacuated to nearby Lincoln Middle School this morning after school officials encountered a natural gas smell in the school. The students were evacuated by bus at the start of the school day, but were being bused back to Franklin within two hours. Workers from Avista Utilities and the Pullman Fire Department were on scene soon after the initial report of the gas smell, and district maintenance crews remained on site checking the school’s boiler room. … Two UI building projects received the green light to go forward during the State Board of Education meeting. The board unanimously approved $3.5 million for the planning and design phases of a proposed Research Dairy Facility in Rupert, Idaho. The board also approved $5.2 million to start the bid, award and construction phases for a proposed Seed Potato Germplasm Facility on the Moscow campus.
2015 Five years ago today
WSU researchers believe they are close to developing a marijuana breathalyzer, according to a presentation at a Pullman League of Women Voters meeting. WSU Professor Emeritus Nicholas Lovrich and Ph.D. candidate Jessica Tufariello described the device and the need it will address between laboratory work and testing sessions. … Members of the Deary Spud Hill Area Resource and Economic Development Council have been putting together a 2016 calendar to help raise money for its community projects during the coming year. The city used to produce a calendar with a single photograph of a local landmark, such as Potato Hill, more commonly known as Spud Hill, and a tear-away grid calendar was attached to the picture. The new version will feature dozens of colorful drawings by local youth attending schools within the Whitepine Joint School District.
2010 10 years ago today
After nearly 30 years at the Moscow Food Co-op, General Manager Kenna Eaton is moving on to lead another co-op in Port Townsend, Wash. Her resignation was announced this week. Eaton first started working at the co-op in 1981 as a volunteer. … Rural Latah County resident Alana Sneve had thought about being a baker for a long time. She always had a clear vision for what she wanted her bakery to be — a small, welcoming place that helps make up the fabric of her community. After working for years in Moscow, she was able to open Harvest Lighthouse Cornerstone in August 2007 on Main Street in Kendrick. The bakery has homemade cinnamon rolls, sandwiches, soups, cookies and breads, as well as coffee, tea and Italian sodas.