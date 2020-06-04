2019 One year ago today
The Moscow City Council accepted a 1912 Center renovation design plan proposed by Heart of the Arts, the nonprofit that manages the 107-year-old building. The plan was centered on turning the gutted second floor into six new spaces — a historic classroom, auditorium, reception gallery, community living room and two classrooms. … The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality awarded the town of Elk River a grant of $32,500 for wastewater planning. The project it contributed to, which cost $65,000, included a wastewater planning study and environmental review to determine improvements for the town’s system.
2015 Five years ago today
The Pullman High School girls’ track and field team took third place at the Class 2A state track and field meet in Tacoma. Runner-up finishes by Angel Nkwonta in the 100-meter dash and Lauren McCluskey in the 100 hurdles led the team… Rachel Grabner of Moscow was selected by a faculty committee to receive a dissertation completion fellowship from the Office of Graduate Studies at the University of South Florida for the academic year 2015-16. Grabner graduated from Moscow High School, went on to graduate from the University of Idaho in 2005 and received her master’s in anthropology from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge.
2010 10 years ago today
Spence Hardware and Supply marked its expansion with a grand reopening celebration. The 14-year-old hardware and farm supply store celebrated a revamp that gave the store 6,000 more feet of square footage, allowing for more warehouse retail room. … Chris WIlliams, a University of Washington men’s golfer and Moscow native, was nationally recognized as the top freshman in Division I men’s golf. He received the Phil Mickelson Award presented by the Phil and Amy Mickelson Foundation.