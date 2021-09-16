2020 One year ago today
Gritman Medical Center’s health care-acquired infection rate is already well below the national average, and a $125,000 state-of-the-art ultraviolet disinfectant system could further improve the Moscow hospital’s elite rate. Since July, Gritman Environmental Services technicians have used the ultraviolet disinfectant, called Surfacide Helios, to kill bacteria and viruses, including COVID-19, in the hospital’s operating rooms, Emergency Department and other medical rooms and offices. … In a wild year where sports schedules more likely are to end up in the shredder than tacked on the team bulletin board, the Moscow football team is used to tackling challenges. After their season was a go, delayed because of coronavirus concerns and then a go again, the Bears face another change this season: They’ll play their home games at the Kibbie Dome instead of Bear Field. Moscow athletic director Lance Abendroth said air quality issues because of wildfires in the area and possible issues with the press box at the field impacted the decision.
2016 Five years ago today
The second floor of a house was damaged by a fire on Lieuallen Street in Moscow. The fire caused “moderate to significant” damage to the interior of the home. The Moscow Volunteer Fire Department responded to the house fire around 7:20 a.m., Fire Chief Brian Nickerson said. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before the home was a total loss, and no one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation. … A developer’s plans call for the construction of a new restaurant at the southwest corner of Third and Jackson streets, Scott Becker, the principal engineer at Hodge and Associates Inc., told the Moscow Urban Renewal Agency. Construction at the site, which is currently occupied by the out-of-business Vern’s Chevron service station, is expected to start in October. Larry Swanger, who owns the property, plans to demolish the existing structure and replace it with a modular facility.
2011 10 years ago today
By making a drastic change in the way she shops, Tammilee Tillison has turned “extreme couponing” into a full-time way of life. Tillison was recently featured on TLC’s “Extreme Couponing.” Tillison is traveling all over eastern Washington and Idaho to give presentations on using coupons as effectively as possible. Thursday night at the Whitman County Library, a group of women gathered to hear her tips and success stories. … Audrey Squires, of Moscow, took home first place on the women’s side of the Moscow Mountain Madness 13.1-mile run, while Frank Hruban of Pullman won the over-40 group. A total of 95 runners from around the region took part in the race. Alan Talhelm of Moscow had the second-best time overall with 1:35:38 and Kjell Schioberg, also of Moscow, was third overall at 1:38:55. Ryan Law of Moscow finished second in the women’s over-40 age group with Susila Bales one spot behind her at 2:48:57.