2021 One year ago

Local school districts continue to identify COVID-19 cases among students and staff, but administrators say mask-wearing has helped mitigate the spread of the virus. There are currently seven active cases in the Moscow School District, including five students and two staff members who tested positive. Those individuals were sent home, according to Superintendent Greg Bailey. “I think the mask-wearing is helping,” Bailey said. “We’ve had some close contacts who’ve had to sit it out, but there’s been no transmission.” ... The new Moscow police station on the intersection of Southview Avenue and U.S. Highway 95 will likely not be completed until the end of December. Moscow City Supervisor Gary Riedner discussed the delay during a Moscow City Council meeting. Because of supply chain issues and complications from COVID-19, the city has been unable to acquire furnishings for the new police station, Riedner said. Those furnishings will likely not be available until early December.

2017 Five years ago

