Local school districts continue to identify COVID-19 cases among students and staff, but administrators say mask-wearing has helped mitigate the spread of the virus. There are currently seven active cases in the Moscow School District, including five students and two staff members who tested positive. Those individuals were sent home, according to Superintendent Greg Bailey. “I think the mask-wearing is helping,” Bailey said. “We’ve had some close contacts who’ve had to sit it out, but there’s been no transmission.” ... The new Moscow police station on the intersection of Southview Avenue and U.S. Highway 95 will likely not be completed until the end of December. Moscow City Supervisor Gary Riedner discussed the delay during a Moscow City Council meeting. Because of supply chain issues and complications from COVID-19, the city has been unable to acquire furnishings for the new police station, Riedner said. Those furnishings will likely not be available until early December.
Everyone was able to hit, run, throw and catch at the Moscow School District Community Playfields. The Moscow High School Buddy Club hosted the fourth annual Let Everyone Play Day softball game in which everyone, regardless of if he or she had a disability, could join together in a community softball game. ... Some rode in a horse-drawn carriage, some pressed apples to make cider and others sat on hay bales and listened to live music at the annual Phillips Farm Fall Festival at Virgil Phillips Farm County Park north of Moscow. Milt Moore and Lois Blair led two roughly 1,800-pound Percheron horses — Dixie and Dolly — around the park with a host of visitors attached in a red wooden carriage. While the slightly bumpy ride began with a slow trot, the horses eventually put on a show with Moore as the director.
Although registered domestic partners in Washington have the same legal benefits as their married counterparts, the decision of whether to extend the full right of marriage to same-sex couples has sparked heated and often deeply personal debate across the state and nation. For the Rev. Mary Beth Rivetti of St. James Episcopal Church in Pullman, extending marriage rights to same-sex couples is about recognizing the “rights and responsibilities that follow from the joining together of two lives in faithful commitment.” ... Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Luna came to speak at an event hosted by the University of Idaho College Republicans, and used the opportunity to defend the Students Come First laws, which are being challenged at the polls. Propositions 1, 2 and 3 would limit teachers collective bargaining, institute merit pay bonuses, provide laptops to every high school student and require online learning for graduation. Alexander Rowsen, vice president of the UI College Republicans, heard Luna speak at a previous event and organized an opportunity to bring him to campus.