2020 One year ago today
Police arrested a 15-year-old Pullman male after he turned himself in for allegedly stabbing a 17-year-old male during a fight in Pullman. Police responded to a report of a stabbing and met the alleged victim at the Mobil gas station on North Grand Avenue. Cmdr. Jake Opgenorth told the Daily News the teenagers had been communicating that night and decided to meet each other to fight. … The ninth annual Avenues for Hope Housing Challenge came to a close last week, and once again, Family Promise of the Palouse and Sojourners’ Alliance were among the top fundraisers in the state. The annual fundraising campaign helps support nonprofits that manage the day-to-day work of helping Idahoans find safe, stable and affordable housing.
2016 Five years ago today
In 2015, the city of Pullman had an above average year for building permit activity, but it wasn’t enough to continue the city’s two-year record-setting streak. Even with the city beginning to handle permits for developments on the WSU campus in July, Pullman building permits were valued at just $45.9 million. That’s less than half of the $98.7 million the city saw in 2014, but well over the city’s 20-year average of $39.1 million. … A Moscow man was sentenced to a maximum of five years in prison in Latah County 2nd District Court after pleading guilty to grand theft in connection with the September Wells Fargo robbery. The 31-year-old pleaded guilty under a plea agreement with the state. Judge John Stegner sentenced him to a minimum of two years in prison. He will complete a nearly four-month long treatment program with the Idaho Department of Corrections and will return to Latah County in April.
2011 10 years ago today
Moscow Charter School students, staff and parents raised $460 for Heifer International during a fundraising drive in December. Heifer International is a nonprofit organization that works to end hunger and poverty worldwide by providing families with livestock and training. Families with livestock can improve their nutrition and generate income, and the offspring of donated animals are given to other needy families. MCS students chose to use the money they collected to donate six flocks of chickens, two flocks of ducks or geese, three trios of rabbits, two hives of honeybees, three shares of a goat, one share of a llama and one share of a pig. … Monday through Friday, he’s Rick Bates, Sunnyside Elementary’s principal of four years. On the weekends, however, he’s Rick Jacobi of Z-Fun 106.1 or Rick Lawless of Bull Country 99.5. Bates, who’s been a professional radio personality for 21 years, got his start as a college DJ in the basement of Morton Hall at Washington State University in 1985. Over the years he’s played music from reel-to-reel tape players, cassettes, CDs and now digital files.