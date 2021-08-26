2020 One year ago today
Four hunters allegedly involved in poaching elk in Whitman County last year have been charged with gross misdemeanors by the Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office. An investigation by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife alleged the men illegally used vehicles to chase, corral and prevent the escape of a large herd of elk Oct. 5 near Endicott-St. John Road and Mulkey Road. They then allegedly shot multiple elk with muzzleloaders from the road and out of their vehicles. ... Latah Recovery Center Director Darrell Keim said he hopes supportive messages like “You Are Enough” and “One Day at a Time” that are posted in yards of Latah County residences and businesses spread hope in celebration of National Recovery Month. He said there will be about 110 signs in Latah County, with one of eight messages on them, as part of the statewide recovery centers’ “Signs for Our Times” campaign.
2016 Five years ago today
Washington State University President Kirk Schulz told those in attendance at a weekly Pullman Kiwanis luncheon that he will announce the university is officially launching its Drive to 25 initiative today to place WSU among the top-25 public research universities by the year 2030. Schulz, who has served at WSU’s 11th president for about three months, said in some areas the university is already top-25 quality or beyond, but having only part of the university meet those standards is not his goal.
2011 10 years ago today
The Moscow School District has launched a new opt-in service that will deliver important information to families and community members via cellular phone text messaging. Superintendent Dale Kleinert said the new SchoolMessenger system will not replace the school district’s existing means of communicating with patrons and families of students, but it will enhance the district’s ability to communicate about school closures, emergencies and special events.