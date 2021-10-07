2020 One year ago today
University of Idaho students will work the polls on Election Day to help solve a poll-worker shortage and to fulfill their civic duties. Thirty-seven University of Idaho College of Law students in Moscow will serve as poll workers — most of them at the UI Student Recreation Center polling location, said Kristi Denney, assistant clinical professor and pro bono director at the UI College of Law. Each UI law student must commit 50 hours of pro bono legal service during their College of Law career, and volunteering at the polls Nov. 3 will count toward the pro bono requirement, Denney said. ... Whitman County Superior Court Judge Gary Libey announced he appointed Lorena Lynch to be the new Whitman County Superior Court administrator. Lynch is a long-time deputy court clerk. She takes over for former court administrator Ginger Devorak, who retired at the end of September after 36 years. Lynch spent 25 years in the Whitman County Clerk’s Office as a deputy clerk and courtroom clerk.
2016 Five years ago today
To honor six Moscow residents and families for preserving local history about 35 people packed into the Fiske Room at the 1912 Center. The annual awards from Moscow’s Historic Preservation Commission are known as the Orchid Awards — projects included reconstructing porches on historic homes, remodeling entire residences from the 1920s and cultural heritage preservation such as children at Palouse Prairie School touring, sketching and studying historic buildings. This year, Moscow resident Mary Ann Reese and first and second graders and their teachers from Palouse Prairie School were among the award winners. ... The Moscow Urban Renewal Agency agreed to contribute $27,000 — a full $7,000 more than it had previously committed — to the city’s planned public restroom in downtown Moscow at the northeast corner of the South Jackson Street parking lot. MURA Commissioner and City Councilman John Weber voted against the bid Monday because he said it was too expensive, he said he would rather see the $7,000 contribution go toward strengthening the durability of underground pipes for the bathroom.
2011 10 years ago today
The U.S. Postal Service is seeking input from Moscow residents regarding the potential closure of the University Station post office. Representatives from the USPS and a handful of members of the public met at the Moscow Federal Building to discuss the future of the post office branch located on Deakin Avenue on the University of Idaho campus. The branch is one of thousands across the nation the USPS is considering closing to streamline operations and save money.